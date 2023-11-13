The Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the Region of Murcia confirms the sentence of 9 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release imposed on a man convicted of continuously sexually assaulting his partner’s daughter when the minor was 11 years.

The magistrates dismiss the appeal filed against the sentence handed down last July by Section 3 of the Provincial Court, which considered it proven that the defendant had sexual relations with penetration with the minor “always hidden from [la madre]taking advantage of the moments when she fell asleep or when they were left alone in the house, with a frequency that reached three times a week.

The magistrates highlight the detailed analysis of the minor’s testimony, made in the Court’s ruling, in which it is concluded that “it is endowed with a logical and characteristic meaning and structure of abuse (from less to more, initially with kisses to progress). up to constant relationships for two years); of internal coherence; no significant contradictions; and with sufficient details. Furthermore, they highlight “the adequate contextualization of the abuses described; providing valuable interactions and data characteristic of this type of abuse (such as his request that she not tell anyone); and the mention of one’s own feelings and correct adequacy between the story and its emotional expression in the plenary session. They also underline “the spontaneity and non-traumatic context in which the news of what was happening between the witness and the accused occurs,” ruling out the existence of spurious motives that question the subjective credibility of the minor’s testimony.

Finally, they confirm that the minor’s story appears objectively corroborated by that of her cousin, both in the way in which she revealed the relationship she had with the accused, and in the specific and contextualized details about different episodes and sexual encounters.

Therefore, the Appeals Chamber concludes that “given this wealth of data in favor of the reliability of the story offered by the minor, no discrediting potential can be granted to the very superficial objections set forth in the appeal” and that the conviction “is, as , based on sufficient incriminating evidence, capable of destroying the presumption of innocence.

Regarding the second reason alleged by the appellant, the concurrence of error on the part of the accused, the magistrates reiterate “the absolute lack of foundation and support (if not extravagance) of the invocation of such type of error considering the age of the minor (11 years at the beginning of the sexual relationship with the accused) and the fact that the latter was a romantic partner and cohabitant with the former’s mother.

Nor does the Chamber accept the appellant’s claim for the application as highly qualified of the mitigating mitigation of reparation for the damage caused, appreciated as simple in the ruling, “taking into account the amount of the amount recorded.” [10.000 euros, el 50 % de la responsabilidad civil]which is significant and relevant, but “not enough to cover all civil liability and, much less, all the moral damage caused, in view of the very little reparative potential that we must grant to the sum allocated for the repair and cure of “the damages of all kinds that the criminal action caused.”

In addition to the sentence of 9 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release, there is a prohibition on approaching or communicating with the victim during the time of deprivation of liberty and ten more years, disqualification from any activity that involves contact with minors and payment of 20,000 euros in compensation.

The resolution is not final; an appeal is possible before the Supreme Court.