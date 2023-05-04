Ana Urchueguía, mayoress of Lasarte-Oria (Gipuzkoa) between 1986 and 2010, in a file image. JAVIER HERNANDEZ

Ana Urchueguía, socialist mayor of Lasarte-Oria (Gipuzkoa) between 1986 and 2010 and one of the faces of Basque municipal politics that embodied the resistance against ETA, has been sentenced this week to 18 years of disqualification after reaching an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office and admit that he embezzled public money for almost a decade. Urchueguía had always categorically denied —in court, in Parliament and in the City Council— having committed any type of irregularity, but finally he has admitted that he misused funds by sending 2.1 million euros, to which over nine years, to the Nicaraguan municipality of Somoto, with which Lasarte-Oria was twinned, to finance cooperation projects. The former mayor, who turns 71 this year, has been away from politics since 2012. Her party, the PSE-EE, will withdraw her membership card as soon as the judge validates the agreement and signs the sentence.

Urchueguía has signed a document in accordance with the Prosecutor’s Office and the private and popular accusations in which she confesses to being the author of the continued crimes of prevarication and embezzlement of public funds. The aid and subsidies that she granted by decree between 2000 and 2009 to pay for social projects in Somoto were approved “outside the law” and she was “aware of the infraction.” The Prosecutor’s Office has applied the crime of attenuated embezzlement, introduced into the Criminal Code by the reform agreed between the Government and ERC last December, for which there will be no prison sentence, because it has not been proven that the former councilor appropriated money nor that serious damage to the public service was produced. Thus, the sentence is 18 years of disqualification and a fine of 2,190 euros.

The former socialist leader does not want to make statements. Her last public intervention on this case took place in April 2011 in the Basque Parliament: “All the money that has been sent to Somoto has been perfectly managed and every last penny has been dedicated to cooperation projects,” she said then. She insisted on the same thing when she appeared before the investigation commission of the Lasarte-Oria City Council. And in 2015 she also defended her innocence before the judge. Now, before the trial began and on the eve of the 28-M electoral campaign, Urchueguía sings the mea culpa.

In Lasarte-Oria (18,250 inhabitants) no one ever managed to dispute Urchueguía’s electoral pull: he won comfortably in the six elections he contested between 1987 and 2007 (the first five, by absolute majority). She made this town a bastion of socialism and earned the nickname “iron woman” for the firmness and vehemence with which she faced the violent environment, especially after ETA murdered Froilán Elespe in 2001, her right hand in the city Hall. She was elected Woman of Europe 2002 in recognition of “her example of tolerance and democracy” against “an intolerant and violent minority that tries to appropriate the condition of Basque”.

In his confession, 81 files for the granting of aid to the Nicaraguan municipality of Somoto approved “outside and dispensing with the legal procedure” are collected, and 39 diversions of funds that had a destination other than the one agreed. These conducts occurred, always according to the letter sent to the Investigating Court Number 3 of San Sebastián, without financial control and against the objections that the municipal auditor and the municipal secretary stated on several occasions.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Starting in 2000, the City Council granted subsidies to the Lasarte-Oria Somoto Twinning Office (OHLOS), an entity without personality or legal existence, and also sent funds from that year until 2009 to two other entities in Nicaragua: the Commission for Community Development and Countryside Assistance (CDC) and the Community Development Association (ASODECOM). Urchueguía ceded “by mere fact” a premises bought by the Gipuzkoan City Council in favor of OHLOS, and hired “outlaw” staff to serve it. For nine years he processed subsidies for ASODECOM “without competitive competition” and without giving an account in municipal plenary sessions. “Mrs. Urchueguía personally disposes of municipal funds that she separates from her from her established public destiny,” summarizes the document agreed with the prosecutor and the accusations.

The irregularities were denounced in 2007 by the mayor of Ezker Batua (EB) Ricardo Ortega, but the Prosecutor’s Office decided to close the case in 2011. Urchueguía, who was also a senator and directed Euskal Fondoa (the Association of Cooperating Basque Local Entities), left the City Council in 2010 and was appointed delegate of the Basque Government in Chile and Peru during the presidency of the socialist Patxi López, a position she ceased to hold after Iñigo Urkullu came to power in 2013.

In 2011, Bildu took over the mayoralty of Lasarte-Oria thanks to the support of the PNV and the local PCLO group. That year, Grupo Noticias published a series of reports documenting the alleged irregularities of Urchueguía, who was implicated in the purchase of up to six farms and properties in Somoto. In 2014, the City Council sued his former mayor. The court archived the case in 2020 due to the lack of collaboration from the Central American country, but a year later the Gipuzkoan Court ordered the reopening of the case, which is now closed definitively with Urchueguía’s confession of guilt.