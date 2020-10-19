The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) has sentenced four deputies who were part of the Parliamentary Board in 2017 to two penalties of 20 months of disqualification and a fine of 30,000 euros for a crime of serious disobedience for not meeting the requirements of the Constitutional Court and allow the processing of the disconnection laws, which led to the declaration of independence in October of that year. The Catalan Chamber was chaired at that time by Carme Forcadell, whom the Supreme Court sentenced to eleven and a half years in prison in the trial of the you process.

The condemned are the former vice-presidents of the Parliament Lluís Maria Corominas and Lluís Guino, as well as Ramona Barrufet, former fourth secretary, all of them then militants of the PDeCAT. Anna Simó (Esquerra), who was first secretary, has also been sentenced. Former CUP deputy Mireia Boya was also tried for these events but has finally been acquitted. All of them, except Guino, abandoned the first political line after the complaint presented by the Prosecutor’s Office and did not obtain a deputy certificate in the December elections of that year, called by Mariano Rajoy in application of article 155.

Corominas was at that time president of the Junts pel Sí parliamentary group and promoted, together with Boya, the presentation before the Catalan Chamber of the so-called disconnection laws and the resolutions that led to the illegal referendum on October 1. In the case of the CUP deputy, however, the court understands that she was not part of the Table and that her criminal responsibility is not comparable to that of the rest of the accused.

The trial in this case was suspended on three occasions for very different reasons and was seen for sentence at the end of last July. During that hearing, the Prosecutor’s Office requested 20 months of disqualification for a crime of serious disobedience, which was finally the one imposed by the court. The accused invoked “parliamentary inviolability” and denied that they intended to disobey the Constitutional Court.

The court, however, rejects this argument and considers that “the parliamentary acts cannot in any case have as their purpose the breach of the law, especially that of the Constitution, nor that of the final judicial decisions”, whether of the Constitutional Court or any other. In this sense, the judges add that parliamentary inviolability “cannot be established as a reason to avoid compliance with the resolutions of the Constitutional Court, nor can it in any way serve as an argument for the Autonomous Chamber to consider itself legitimate to attribute the power to violate the constitutional order ”.

In another section, the sentence dismisses another argument of the defendants, who also invoked “parliamentary autonomy” to justify their participation in facilitating the processing of disconnection laws and various resolutions, despite warnings of the criminal consequences that could have made not only by the Constitutional Court, but by the lawyers of the Chamber and the deputies of Citizens and the PSC in the Table, who always voted against.

“Nor does it compromise the parliamentary autonomy that the TC may require from the Board of the Parliament of Catalonia to refrain from adopting certain agreements or to prevent them from being carried out for reasons of unconstitutionality, even under the threat of requiring the Public Prosecutor and ordinary courts to initiate criminal proceedings, “say the judges.

The president of the Parliament, Roger Torrent, has described the sentence as “a new attack on parliamentarism and freedom of expression.” In his opinion, “to debate, speak and freely discuss any topic in parliament is not a crime, it is a right”, for which he expresses “all the support” for those convicted.

This legal case also affects Joan Josep Nuet, at that time autonomous deputy of Catalonia. Yes, it is Pot and he was third secretary of the Catalan Chamber. The judgment against him is pending of celebration in the Supreme Court because in the last general elections he was chosen deputy in the Congress in the lists of Republican Esquerra.

This has been the third trial that has been held so far to the political leaders or positions of the Generalitat who participated in the declaration of independence of 2017. The process that led to the imprisonment of part of the Government and the leaders of the pro-independence entities after the judgment of the Supreme Court must be added the judgment that was seen for judgment last June in the National Court against which it was major of the Mossos d’Esquadra Josep Lluís Trapero and the leadership of the Department of the Interior at that time.