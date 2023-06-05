A woman convicted of killing her 4 children has been pardoned after serving 20 years in prison in Australia, in what appears to be one of the country’s biggest miscarriages of justice. New South Wales Attorney General Michael Daley has ordered the release of Kathleen Folbigg, deemed ‘Australia’s worst serial killer’, based on the preliminary findings of an inquiry which found ‘reasonable doubt’ about her guilt on all counts. four dead. The review of the case comes after scientific research has highlighted a possible genetic mutation causing lethal arrhythmias.

Folbigg, 55, was convicted in 2003 of allegedly killing three of her children and manslaughter of her firstborn between 1989 and 1999. The children were between 19 days and 19 months old, 9News reports. . The 55-year-old has always maintained her innocence, saying all of her children died of natural causes. The review of the case comes after scientific research has highlighted a possible genetic mutation that causes lethal arrhythmias.

Key points in the new report that led to the pardon decision include “the reasonable possibility” that three of the four children died of natural causes.

“I think we all need to put ourselves in Folbigg’s shoes and give her the space she needs to move forward with her life, without harassing or stalking her in any way. It’s been a 20 year ordeal for her. We wish her well for the rest of his life,” Daley said, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.