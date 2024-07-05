The Federal Court of Cassation ratified the One month suspended prison sentence for Juan Emilio Ameriformer Peronist deputy for Salta.

According to the criteria of

The verdict was issued after Ameri engaged in a sexual scene during a virtual parliamentary session in which, while he had his camera on Zoom, he kissed his partner’s breasts in the presence of his fellow legislators.

The sentence was based on the crime of “disturbance of the order of legislative bodies” and was unanimously confirmed by judges Gustavo Hornos, Javier Carbajo and Mariano Borinsky of the Fourth Chamber of the Federal Criminal Cassation Court.

This sentence was originally handed down in March by federal judge Ariel Lijo in a criminal trial, given that the sentence imposed was less than three years.

A scandal during the pandemic



The incident occurred on September 25, 2020in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the sessions of the Chamber of Deputies were held in hybrid mode, with some legislators present and others connected virtually.

Ameri participated remotely from his home in Salta, during a debate on the Sustainability Guarantee Fund of the Pension System and the refinancing of provincial debts with Anses.

National Deputy of the Frente de Todos Juan Emilio Ameri in today’s virtual session took advantage of his wife’s breasts (apparently recently restored) to put on a decadent show that sums up Argentine decadence. pic.twitter.com/Gzr35ixbE2 — Manuel Adorni (@madorni) September 24, 2020

Around 1:30 p.m., While legislator Carlos Heller was speaking, Ameri, sitting next to a woman, pulled down her clothes and kissed one of her breasts.This action was captured by cameras and quickly went viral in the media.

Faced with this situation, the president of the Chamber of Deputies at that time, Sergio Massa, interrupted the session to discuss the incident and suggested Ameri’s suspension. Finally, hours later, Ameri resigned from his seat, and his resignation was accepted by the House.

Sentence ratified



In their ruling, judges Hornos, Carbajo and Borinsky agreed that the sentence handed down by Judge Lijo was duly justified and lacked logical errors or violations of the rules of sound judgment. They also considered that the ruling was reasonably adjusted to the circumstances proven in the case.

The judges rejected the arguments of Ameri’s defense, which alleged arbitrariness in the evaluation of the evidence, violation of the principle of congruence, incorrect legal qualification of the fact and disproportionate punishment. Thus, The Fourth Chamber of the Court of Cassation rejected the appeal filed by the defense and confirmed the sentence of one month in prison with suspended sentence.

HERNAN CAPPIELLO

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

More news in EL TIEMPO

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.