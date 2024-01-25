The Moscow City Court gave ex-Minister of Defense of the DPR Strelkov 4 years for calls for extremism

The Moscow City Court sentenced former DPR Defense Minister Igor Strelkov (real name Igor Girkin) to four years in prison for calls for extremist activities. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the court.

The defendant was found guilty of publicly calling on Internet users to engage in extremist activities. He will be sent to a general regime colony, and will also be deprived of the right to administer websites on the Internet for a period of three years.

The defense of the convicted person has already announced plans to appeal this verdict. The trial of Strelkov took place behind closed doors. At the first meeting, the defendant did not admit his guilt.

Related materials:

Ex-Minister of Defense of the DPR Strelkov was arrested in the summer of 2023

Igor Strelkov was detained and arrested on July 21, 2023. According to the wife of the accused, Miroslava Reginskaya, law enforcement officers came to the Moscow apartment of the ex-minister around noon.

Representatives of the Investigative Committee came to us. I was not at home at that time. Soon, according to the concierge, they took my husband by the arms and took me to an unknown direction See also The winner of the show "Voice" called the most vulgar program on Russian television Miroslava Reginskayawife of Igor Strelkov

As the executive secretary of the Public Monitoring Commission (POC) of the capital, member of the Human Rights Council (HRC) Alexey Melnikov, said, at the time of his arrest Strelkov was placed in the Moscow Lefortovo pre-trial detention center.

He [Стрелков] is in a double cell in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center. He has a TV, a refrigerator Alexey MelnikovExecutive Secretary of the Moscow Public Monitoring Committee, member of the Human Rights Council

According to Melnikov, after his arrest, Strelkov refused to communicate with human rights activists, but there were no signs of moral or physical pressure on him. On August 29, the Moscow City Court considered the defense’s appeal against Strelkov’s arrest and declared his sending to a pre-trial detention center legal. The investigation into the case of the former Minister of Defense of the DPR was completed last November.

FSB officers were involved in the Strelkov case

The investigation of the criminal case against Igor Strelkov, initiated under Article 280 (“Public calls for extremist activities”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, was carried out by employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia. According to media reports, a statement to the Prosecutor General’s Office against the ex-minister was written by Dmitry Petrovsky, a former doctor at the Wagner PMC.

See also Palestinian TV mourns its four dead I consider Strelkov “military Blinovskaya (blogger Elena Blinovskaya, who was accused of tax evasion of 900 million rubles – approx. “Tapes.ru”)”: collects large donations supposedly to help our guys, but does not account for the funds spent. The last straw, of course, was Strelkov’s words about our President Vladimir Putin. I believe that insulting the first person of the state is a crime Dmitry Petrovskydoctor at PMC “Wagner”

Also, a Muscovite, outraged by Strelkov’s statements, and members of the “Club of Angry Patriots,” one of the leaders of which was the former Minister of Defense of the DPR, contacted the police.

Former Minister of Defense of the DPR Igor Strelkov (Girkin) Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

At the same time, earlier, in mid-spring 2023, information appeared about a possible check of Strelkov with a view to discrediting the Armed Forces of Russia. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he stated that he is not afraid of accusations and that citizens have the right to complain about him if they consider his position to be incorrect.

Igor Strelkov (Girkin) – retired Russian military man and FSB officer

Igor Girkin graduated from the Moscow State Institute of History and Archives, was involved in military reconstruction, and then joined the FSB. Participated in the second Chechen operation, as well as in combat operations in Dagestan in FSB special forces units. According to some reports, it was while working for the FSB that Girkin came up with the pseudonym Strelkov, taking his grandmother’s maiden name.

Former Minister of Defense of the DPR Igor Strelkov (Girkin) Photo: Igor Ivanko / Kommersant

In the spring of 2014, Strelkov, having gathered an armed group of 50 people in Crimea, occupied administrative buildings in Slavyansk, announcing the transfer of the city to the control of the DPR. After this, he was appointed Minister of Defense of the Republic. In Donetsk, Strelkov introduced martial law, but was soon removed from office.

On November 17, 2022, the District Court of The Hague found him guilty in the case of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 crash in the Donetsk region and sentenced him in absentia to life imprisonment.