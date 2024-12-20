Pedestrians walk past a sign depicting French teacher Samuel Paty placed in the town center of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine

A French court sentenced this Friday 16 years in prison to the two friends of the student who beheaded the teacher Samuel Patty in 2020 in France for complicity in murder.

Prosecutors had sought life sentences for Naim Boudaoud, 22, and Azim Epsirkhanov, 23.

Two other defendants, teenagers, who participated in the hate campaign against Paty before being murdered, have been sentenced to 13 and 15 years in prison for terrorist criminal association.

Paty, 47 years old, was beheaded in October 2020 by an Islamist radical 18-year-old of Chechen origin after showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class.









His killer, Abdoullakh Anzorov, died in a shootout with police.