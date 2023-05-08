Jose C”, whom the authorities have managed to associate with a criminal group, was arrested in 2005 and after a long process, received as kidnapperamong other crimes, with a sentence of 129 years in prison.

In September 2005,federal elements complied with the arrest warrant that existed against José “C”, after he had been arrested in flagrante delicto days before on the free highway to Rosarito, Baja California when he was on board a vehicle carrying a weapon. This man was linked to a criminal organization dedicated mainly to committing kidnappings in Baja California.

In 2018 José “C”, received a conviction, however, the reinstatement of the procedure was ordered, which was complied with by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), and later by the Fifth District Court of Federal Criminal Proceedings in the State of Mexico. residing in Toluca, handed down a conviction for the aforementioned crimes, imposing a sentence of 129 years in prison and fine equivalent to more than 671 thousand pesos. See also Faster than Checo Pérez? Santa Claus is caught with reindeer going at full speed (VIDEO)