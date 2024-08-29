A judge at the Samui Provincial Court (Thailand) On Thursday, the Spaniard Daniel Sancho was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta on the tourist island of Phangan. He must now be transferred to a higher security prison with more difficult conditions to serve his sentence.

Thai prosecutors had charged Sancho with the premeditated murder of Arrieta on August 2, 2023, of his dismemberment and the theft of the Colombian’s passport. Although Sancho had only accepted his guilt on the charge of dismemberment.

Arrieta had a successful career that allowed him to garner tens of thousands of followers on social media. Photo:Instagram

Sancho was initially sentenced to death under Section 289 of the Thai Penal Code. However, his sentence was reduced to life imprisonment for his “beneficial assistance” in the case.

The judge also ordered Sancho to pay compensation of 4 million baht (almost 119,000 dollars) to Arrieta’s family.

Why should Sancho be transferred from prison?

As the judicial process progressed, Sancho had been held in Samui prison, a penitentiary considered “friendly” although with precarious conditions and strict schedules for the inmates.

However, this prison only allows prisoners with sentences of up to 15 years to be held, This means that, after receiving a life sentence, the Spaniard will have to be transferred to another Thai prison, probably within 90 days.

Samui prison officials told Efe that they are awaiting the transfer order for the convicted man and specified that they do not yet know to which prison he will be sent or when he might be transferred.

Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho traveling by motorcycle Photo:Supplied

Nevertheless, Sancho could be taken to the Surat Thani prison, which has higher security and holds around ten times more inmates than the Samui prison. (5,400 versus 542, according to the Department of Corrections). Although two other Thai penitentiary centres are also mentioned.

These are the prisons to which the Spaniard Daniel Sancho could be transferred after receiving his life sentence.

The three prisons to which Daniel Sancho could be transferred

One of the prisons considered for Sancho to serve his sentence is the Surat Thani prison. According to the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, This prison houses people sentenced to life imprisonment or the death penalty for “serious crimes, arms trafficking or drug trafficking.”

The prison, according to figures from Thailand’s corrections report, houses around 5,400 inmates, twice its capacity. Therefore, each cell has 20 or more prisoners and none of them has a bed, so the prisoners have to sleep on the floor.

One of the main difficulties of this penitentiary is that daily raids take place in the cells.

Raids inside Surat Thani prison in Thailand. Photo:Screenshot. Code 10 program, Spain

“In prison it is common to have police searches – which usually end with prisoners half naked -, problems with raids for drug possession, seizure of prohibited materials or cases of violence with highly conflictive prisoners,” explains La Vanguardia.

As for visits, if he is transferred to this penitentiary, Sancho will only be able to receive visits from family members who are related by blood.

The Spanish newspaper 20 minutes, for its part, points out that Sancho could also be transferred to Nakhon Si Thammarat prison, a province south of Samui, where prisoners with sentences of more than 25 years are usually taken. It generally houses those convicted of drug trafficking.

There are more than 4,200 inmates in the facility, which means that prisoners also live in overcrowded conditions and sanitation is not the best either.

The last option, and perhaps the most complicated for the Spaniard, is the possibility that he will be transferred to Bang Kwang prison in Bangkok, where the worst criminals in the Asian country are held.

According to 20 Minutes, this prison houses rapists, serial killers and dismemberers, and the cells can hold up to fifty prisoners.

“It’s the closest thing to a concentration camp, we have to fight for survival,” they said on a Spanish Telecinco programme.

The Spanish media Lecturas points out that The conditions in this prison are so severe that the mortality rate exceeds 25 percent after two years.. Most prisoners die, according to the media, from malnutrition, violence or contracting diseases in the prison. Other Spanish media report that prisoners are subject to fasting for up to 17 hours.

For now, it is known that Sancho asked the judge to stay in the Thai prison in Samui, according to several sources who told Efe, But the judge indicated that the law did not allow such a transfer and that the decision was not up to him.

In addition, according to the family of the Colombian Arrieta, the Thai Justice recognizes that If Sancho serves a minimum sentence of 8 years, asks for “a sincere pardon” and pays compensation, he will be able to talk about serving his sentence in Spain.

The conviction, however, can still be appealed and Sancho’s lawyers have already announced that they will do so. Before confirming the conviction, Thailand has set up two appeals based on case law that will be filed in the Samui court, but which will be raised to the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.