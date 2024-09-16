A terrible fate has befallen an 8-year-old English girl. The little girl was sent home twice by her GP and then died a few hours later from a sepsis which occurred following an infection that was neither diagnosed nor treated.

UK tragedy: 8-year-old girl dies of sepsis

The family, overwhelmed by grief, obviously asks and demands clarity and justice from the health personnel. The hope is that tragic episodes like these never happen again.

The sad fate of little Mia, who died from a sudden sepsis

Twice in the same day, little Mia’s parents had taken her to the GP due to a series of symptoms that had caused great concern in the parents. However, the doctor had told them to take the child back home to give her a home care as, most likely, they would not have found any available places in the hospital.

Little Mia was suffering from vomiting, a strong headache and a sore throat. Symptoms that at an initial outpatient visit had been advised to be treated by administering liquids and ibuprofen same at home. However, not finding any improvement, the little girl’s parents had taken her back to the doctor again. The little girl at that point she was no longer eating, urinating little, and appeared tired and weakened. Even in this case, however, the doctor’s prescription was the same: administration of a home treatment, through antibiotic and avoid hospitalization where they would have hardly found a place.

Unfortunately, during that same night, Mia’s conditions worsened further: the little girl woke up with skin rashes on arms and legs And blue lips. At that point, the request for an ambulance was made.

Rushed to the hospital at around 3am, just 15 minutes after being admitted, the little girl went into suspected septic shock and had a cardiac arrest. Despite the doctors’ desperate attempts to revive her, the little girl there was nothing that could be done.

Based on the investigations carried out by the investigators, it emerged that the little girl’s death was due to a supervening sepsis caused by type A streptococcal infection.

The pain of parents

In an interview given to Daily MailMia’s parents said:

“Mia had been taken to the doctor twice, who told her that her symptoms were viral. About 15 hours later she died of sepsis. The incredible and unbearable pain we feel is inexplicable and unimaginable.“.

And finally they added:

“We started researching and reading more about it, and it was clear that Mia had symptoms of sepsis, but we weren’t told to take her to the hospital. This needs to change. We need to educate the public and healthcare workers about the signs of sepsis.”