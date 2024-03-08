Say you work in a cabaret show As a star it seems like a bad idea. However, they are just prejudices that disappear when the lights, music and songs put the nighttime spectacle into perspective.

Regina Velarde is part of the cast of “Vedette”, a show that means the return of the Great Cabaret, a show that is also a tribute to women, highlighting their strength, beauty, power, personality and influence.

The show created by Óscar Carapia, under the production of Ignacio Carral and Ricky Berdichevsky, aims to relive those glamorous nights of cabaret from Mexico typical of the 70s.

The concept of cabaret It seems to have suffered a misinterpretation at some point in Mexico, Velarde concedes, because suddenly the figures of the ficheras appear and then the exotic dancers that give it a different perception.

“Vedette”, which is presented at the Stelaris Foro Reforma, on the 25th floor of Fiesta Americana, has also set out to highlight the touches of comedy, dance, music, sensuality and elegance that made this genre something unique and magical.

Regina Velarde, actress and dancerpoints out that the purpose of this show is to return to the roots of what a star truly is, to give it back the value of its real meaning, but it goes further.

“Being a vedette is extolling the strength, power, beauty and sensuality that we have for the simple fact of being women. And beyond being vedettes and going out with a boa and feathers, and with glitter, I believe that sensuality is equivalent to power,” says Velarde.

“I'm not saying a man can't be sensual, but not like a woman, it's certainly part of his nature.”

For Regina, the main message of the show is to remind people what it means to be a woman, especially in these complicated times.

“It is being able to play with sensuality. At the end of the day, we are not offering the public anything about ourselves, I am not offering them my body, I am offering them more than my talent and my presence, and enjoying that moment,” says the singer. .

But never from offering the body, the actress also warns, I think it is to show that we can be talented, strong, beautiful, sensual, fun.

Musical theatre

Regina says that as a child she thought she would dedicate herself to musical theater, but then she joined Televisa and changed her idea to participate in acting and considered doing a lot of television and film.

But then she was called by producer Carapia to join the cast of Vedettes and imagined that it would be like doing musical theater, but she soon realized that it was not what she thought. The truth is that she was excited to be very close to the public in a historic cabaret place.

A believer in good vibes, Regina is sure that doing cabaret has filled her with an energy similar to that experienced in the Mexican nightlife of yesteryear.

“It gives me a feeling of nostalgia, but security, but happiness. And I also feel like the audience enters into that dynamic and it seems, without a doubt, magical to me,” he says.

“Vedette” is a two-act show in three blocks. In the first act he pays tribute to different iconic cabaret places, says Regina. It begins with an American block, with references to Las Vegas and New York.

But the moment he enjoys the most is the French block, where he performs interpretations in that language. The show culminates with the Latin block.

In addition, from Regina, Itzel Peña, Natalia Leal, Naty Moguel, Joan Gómez, Maia San participate

Miguel, Yeka, Iván Ortega, Eric Rivera, Oscar Hernández and Noé Camacho.

Vedette performs every Friday and Saturday until April 27.