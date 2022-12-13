Some people wish for shopping time in stores, when unnecessary stimuli would have been eliminated. Such are offered in several other countries in Europe.

From what sound like a store without distracting, loud background music or bright lights? Shopping could be done in peace, without non-stop blaring music and advertisements, in a gently lit environment.

“Lovely!” sighs the Helsinki native Mirka Paakki.

For Paak, every visit to the store is a big burden, because his toddler bump has a neurospectrum disorder and the child strongly senses music and other sounds, for example.

During shopping trips, the child reacts to the flood of different stimuli in such a way that he becomes impatient and difficult to control.

“He gets anxious and starts banging his head on the pram. My concentration falters as I try to stop him from hurting himself. Every visit to Prisma is a disaster,” says Paakki.

Mirka Paakki would be willing to go further afield for shopping if somewhere offered the opportunity for a quiet shopping experience. Paakki was filmed in the shopping center Kaare, near which he lives.

Paakki is not the only one with his knowledge. Also from Vantaa Hanna Korhonen has stopped going shopping in malls because he just can’t expose himself to the noise.

“I don’t have a nepsy diagnosis myself, but I have brain tumors and their treatments that have sensitized me to noise, noise and lights. For example, in Jumbo, the music and announcements are such a big strain on the brain that I quickly feel bad physically,” says Korhonen.

Towards the end of the year, the problem becomes more pronounced, because Christmas music and bright decorative lights cannot be avoided anywhere. Korhonen has solved the problem by doing almost all of his shopping online.

“For example, the physically disabled have been taken into account: there are wheelchairs for loan use, and special shopping carts can be attached to them. In the same way, we sensitive people would like a barrier-free shopping center experience,” says Korhonen.

In some in other European countries, customers with sensory sensitivities and neurospectrum disorders are taken into account. In Belgium, for example, two large shopping chains have launched so-called quiet hours. It means that no background music is played in the stores and the lighting is adjusted.

At least in Britain and Ireland there are also similar practices. Dublin Airport even has its own website for people with autism, and staff are trained to meet their special needs.

In Finland, those on neurokirkjo are mostly not taken into account as a customer group. For example, the large retail chains S-Ryhmä and Kesko do not offer anything similar.

“At least for the time being, we don’t have separate business hours, when special attention is paid to the sound level or lighting,” replies S-Group’s grocery manager Sampo Top saw by e-mail.

The manager of the K-Citymarket chain says the same Ari Sääksmäki.

“There is no such thing in the planning at the moment. I also don’t recognize that such a customer request, to calm the environment for a certain period of time, would have come to us.”

Säaksmäkihowever, the idea is “worth investigating”.

“We also need to map out what the needs of a large group of consumers would be and how we could respond to them.”

However, Kesko has created individual solutions that take certain customer groups into account at the request of special groups, on a retailer-by-store basis.

“Outside the store’s opening hours, special groups who are unable to come to the store when there are many customers can go shopping have been arranged. This has been a one-off and related to autistic people, for example, and there has been good feedback from them.”

Kuopio also goes further than the capital region when it comes to considering different customer groups: shopping center Matkussa has a quiet shopping moment one day every month, when the corridors and shops are silent from music and advertisements.

Pack would be ready to go shopping even further if such a peaceful time was guaranteed in stores in Helsinki as well.

“I would definitely take the trouble! It would be great if I could do the shopping without stress and the child’s anxiety,” she says.

“This would also be equal: society would turn against the individual, and nepsis would not be forced into situations that greatly burden them.”

The shopping center Kaari is located near Paak, where he would like to shop more, if it were also possible with Kuupos. However, this is not the case.

There are no so-called quiet hours in Kaare, says the manager of the shopping center Virpi Tupanen.

There are also no plans to introduce them.

“However, we actively monitor the needs of consumers and will respond to this with our actions in the future, if there is a greater need for this.”

Tuupanen says he understands the problem.

“A shopping center that is too noisy may lead to customers avoiding coming to do business or doing business as quickly as possible. Of course, this is unfortunate for the stores in the shopping center. In this matter, we at Kaare have something to think about for the coming Christmases,” says Tuupanen.