The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launched an innovative service called “Sensory Ambulance” to serve people of determination, according to the Corporation’s Executive Director, Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar. Julfar explained in press statements on the sidelines of the Foundation’s participation in the People of Determination Expo, that the new ambulance vehicle (Sensory Ambulance) is the first of its kind in the world, designated to deal with people of determination in the category of autism, Down syndrome, and mild mental disabilities.

He continued: “As institutions, we seek to translate the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in harnessing all efforts and capabilities to serve people of determination, ensuring quality of life and happiness for them. We are also keen to provide the best medical care services.” Before the hospital, this ensures the preservation of their lives and enhances Dubai’s global leadership in the field of emergency medicine. Julfar added: “The idea of ​​the sensory ambulance came after research, study, and review of the best practices in the field of services provided to people of determination, and the Foundation’s work team was keen to develop emergency medicine services provided to all segments of society.”

He pointed out that the (Sensory Ambulance) vehicle is equipped with the latest equipment, devices and tools to calm the response of people with autism and some other groups when hyperactive and hyperactive, and these devices work to attract their attention and stimulate their senses such as the senses of sight, hearing and touch, thus providing a suitable atmosphere for them inside the ambulance cabin. To provide appropriate treatment and transportation to the hospital.

Julphar explained that the sensory ambulance was designed and equipped according to the latest international standards to suit the concerned groups through special settings controlled by the paramedics inside the ambulance cabin, according to the nature and type of disability, so that it improves smooth communication between paramedics and patients of determination from a cognitive and sensory perspective, and it also It has soft lighting that suits their nature, and is equipped with special sounds to attract their attention during hyperactivity.

He stated that “coordination was made with the Ministry of Community Development, the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and the Emirates Autism Society to train and qualify paramedics on how to deal with people of determination, through a specialized training program for paramedics, which qualifies them to deal with these cases.” Julphar stressed the organization’s commitment to providing pioneering professional services in the field of emergency medicine services that meet the aspirations of the emirate in general, and that change and development includes services and qualified and trained human resources to meet the needs of society.

