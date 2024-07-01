Technological advances have put within our reachand tools that allow us to monitor our physical condition constantly and accuratelydirectly from the palm of our hand or wrist.

The electronic devices that we use daily, such as smartphones, tablets and wearables, have become allies for our well-being thanks to the incorporation of sensors that detect and analyze various biological, chemical and physical processes in our body.

Sergio Álvarez, Head of Training in Spain at Oticon, a company specialising in hearing technology, explains some of the most recent, useful and popular sensors that can be found in these devices:

Heart rate sensors: They measure our heart rate in real time, helping us monitor our physical condition during exercise or in times of stress.

Blood oxygen sensors (SpO2): They indicate the amount of oxygen carried by hemoglobin in red blood cells, a vital piece of information for people with diabetes or other respiratory conditions.

Glucose sensors: They monitor blood sugar levels, essential for diabetes control.

Stress sensors: They quantify exercise intensity, calories burned and other parameters related to physical activity, helping us achieve our training goals safely.

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensors: They detect the electrical signals of the heart, allowing early detection of cardiac arrhythmias and other heart problems.

Sleep quality sensors: They analyze our sleep patterns to identify possible problems such as insomnia and help us improve the quality of our rest.

Air quality sensors: They measure the concentration of polluting particles, volatile organic compounds and other elements in the air we breathe, important information for taking care of our respiratory health.

Technology never ceases to amaze us, and one example of this is the 4D sensors incorporated into the latest generation of hearing aids. These sensors capture information about the movement of our head, our body and the sound environment around us, allowing the hearing aid to adapt its operation to offer us a personalized and high-quality hearing experience, even in noisy environments.