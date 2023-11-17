Home page World

From: Kathrin Reikowski, Kilian Bäuml

Press Split

The search for the missing Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta is keeping Italy in suspense. Traces of blood near Giulia’s parents’ house raise questions.

Update from November 17, 2023, 7:21 p.m.: The search for the missing Giulia Cecccettin and Filippo Turetta, her ex-partner, is still ongoing. Giulia’s father is convinced that Turetta is holding the young woman against her will. He appeals to him to let her go.

“Bring Giulia back to us (…). We don’t judge you, but it’s time to stop and talk to each other (…). If you can hear us, if you just let us hear Giulia’s voice, that could also be a hope, because so many days have passed and it’s exhausting, the strength of us family members is dwindling.”, quoted Sky tg24 Giulia’s father.

Update from November 17, 2023, 2:39 p.m: The Italian investigative authorities now have a video that is said to show a potentially crucial scene in the missing persons case of Giulia Cecccettin and Filippo Turetta: There is a surveillance video not far from the student town, where traces of blood and an adhesive tape with hair have already been found. The video shows an attack by Filippo on Giulia, writes the newspaper Republica. The recordings are said to come from the surveillance camera of a warehouse in the industrial area of ​​Fosso and are part of the public prosecutor’s investigation. The Italian justice system is now investigating attempted murder because of the video. This makes it possible to search Filippo’s house.

Venice public prosecutor’s office begins investigation against Filippo for attempted murder

Update from November 17, 2023, 1:23 p.m.: In the case of the missing Giulia Cecchettin and her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, the Venice public prosecutor’s office has now apparently started investigating the young man for attempted murder. Like the Italian newspaper La Republica reports, Turetta will be added to the suspect register. This step allows investigators a range of measures that can be applied now. This also includes searching the house where Turetta lived with his parents. Above all, one wants to “determine possible criminal liability.”

At the same time, the search is intensified in the region around Lake Barcin in the province of Pordenone, with firefighters examining the shore near the cliffs. An accident in which the two of them drove off the road and fell into the lake cannot be ruled out. The theory of a possible suicide is also in the room.

Missing couple worried Italy: sighting reported in the Alps

Update from November 17, 2023, 11:43 a.m.: According to investigators, in the missing case of Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta there were sightings of the two in Tyrol. The two are said to have crossed the border into Austria, so the car was located in Carinthia, reports the Austrian news portal suedtirolnews.it.

For this reason, there was also a search operation in the South Tyrolean Puster Valley, which is said to have been expanded to the surrounding communities. Background loud Ansa: The missing student is said to have once lived here. That’s why all forest roads in the valley are now checked. The car, a Fiat Punto, is also being searched for. The fear is that Turetta may have kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and may now be holding her against her will. It cannot be ruled out that a violent crime occurred. Turetta is said to have been a great mountain lover.

One suspicion is that the two traveled to neighboring countries, for example to Austria. (Symbolic image) © Imago

First report from November 17, 2023, 11 a.m. 4 p.m.:

Venice/Padua – All of Italy is looking for Giulia Cecchettin and her ex-partner Filippo Turetta. The two have been missing for five days. The 22-year-old would have celebrated her graduation soon; she had only recently lost her mother. Now wild theories are circulating about what might have happened to her and her ex-boyfriend.

Opposite the Italian newspaper La Republica Relatives of the missing people have commented. “The more time passes, the less I know what to think,” said Elena Cecchettin, Giulia’s sister. The relatives only want one thing: “The only thing that matters is knowing where my sister is, everything else is unimportant.”

Did the missing Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta travel abroad?

According to reports from the Corriere del Veneto The license plate of Filippo’s car was recorded on Sunday at 9:07 a.m. in the Belluno region in the direction of Toblach (South Tyrol). Therefore, the Italian media speculates that the two may have traveled abroad together, more specifically to Austria.

However, since the two were already being searched for when a possible border crossing might have taken place, it is unlikely that they and their car could have crossed the border unnoticed. Not the first missing person case to make big waves in Italy; in the summer, the whole of Florence was looking for a missing girl.

Missing person case in Italy: Could the ex-boyfriend have something to do with the disappearance?

“Bye, dad, I’m not coming back for dinner, I’ll see you later,” Giulia is said to have said on Saturday evening before meeting Filippo for dinner in a shopping center.

The next possible lead from the two: A witness reported an argument between a couple in a parking lot near Giulia’s parents’ house to the police. However, the car had already disappeared when the carabinieri arrived. The two were only reported missing by their families the next morning.

Giulia’s relatives were loud Corriere del Veneto Soon a hypothesis – not from Giulia’s father, but from her uncle and aunt: “Filippo was not happy that Giulia graduated because he was afraid that she would distance herself from him.” The case has some similarities to a missing person case from the USA.

“Aktenzeichen XY” on ZDF since 1967: It all started with these pictures View photo series

Theories in the missing person case Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta: “My son would never have done anything to Giulia”

It is also not yet entirely clear what relationship status the two missing people really had. Several Italian media reported that Giulia separated from Filippo in the summer. However, it is not ruled out that they got back together out of guilt. However, most media outlets refer to him as an ex-boyfriend. Filippo’s father reacted very emotionally to the speculation and portrayals in the Italian media: “My son would never have done anything to Giulia, he loved her endlessly,” he said in an interview.

The disappearance of Giulia and Filippo should have nothing to do with the imminent conclusion. “Yes, my son was a bit possessive at times, but not in a pathological way like you describe. He was jealous, as boys of that age are, but not in a way that would worry us.” The families of the missing are publicly appealing for information. The police are said to have found a tray with traces of blood near Giulia’s parents’ house and took DNA samples that are now being evaluated. Meanwhile, the remains of a missing man were recently found in Bavaria.

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Kilian Bäuml before publication.