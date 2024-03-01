It was 43 minutes into the first half of the match between Celta and Almería, on the 27th of the Spanish League. Almería is the worst team in the competition, in 20th place, last, with just 10 points. He fights, he searches, he does what he can, although in the Spanish league three teams are going to relegation, the last in the classification and, truly, it is complicated. Luka Romero, 19 years old, is his recent figure. He was about to reach Mouthbut he preferred to stay and fight it in the Old Continent.

The first half is over and Rosemary He looks for the ball, as always, with soul and life, on the side, almost in the middle of the field, far from his comfort zone, the area. He throws himself onto the grass and wants to gain position from Fran Beltran, Celta midfielder.

The match is 0-0 and is played as if it were a world final. Suddenly, the ball drifts into Luca De La Torre, also from Celta, who dodges a very strong entrance (from the ground, with his legs up) from Marc Pubill. Which ends up applying a terrible iron to the Argentine player's face.

Immediately, the commotion in the Celta stadium, in Balaídos. Rosemary He remained lying on the grass and was then replaced by Leo Baptistao under everyone's attention and farewell with some applause. With a neck brace and maximum medical care, the player went to the locker room and was then transferred to a health center.

WORRY! Luka Romero received a very harsh tackle from his teammate Marc Pubill and left the field of play in Almería's 1-0 loss to Celta.pic.twitter.com/XxgfxlQwNr — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) March 1, 2024

He was transferred to a hospital for a more complete examination after the severe accidental blow he suffered to the face. “We hope that it is nothing and that the footballer can be well soon,” was the message that Almería published during the match, already with the Argentine in the hospital. Romero is under consideration Lionel Scaloni for the selected one.

“I don't know if Luka has a broken jaw, let's see,” were the words of Almería coach Gaizka Garitano after finishing the game.

With information from La Nación (GDA).

