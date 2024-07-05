Sensitive photos were taken of Michael Schumacher – now the family is in the middle of a blackmail

The German newspaper Bild tells about a startling criminal suspicion.

Formula legend Michael Schumacher an attempt has been made to blackmail the family with sensitive pictures of the master driver, reports Saksalaislehti Bild.

According to Bild, the extortionists have photos “that Schumacher’s family does not want made public.” According to Bild, the extortionists have demanded 15 million euros for not publishing the pictures online.

According to the German newspaper’s sources, the photos show Schumacher after the skiing accident in 2013. Schumacher fell on a hill outside a ski slope in the French Alps and hit his head on a snow-covered rock. The helmet saved Schumacher’s life, but he suffered very serious head injuries.

Schumacher’s family has protected the 55-year-old F1 legend’s privacy for years. Little is known about the current condition of Schumacher, who suffers from a brain injury.

Bildin according to the extortionists are a 53-year-old man and his 30-year-old son. It is alleged that two years ago, they sold footage to two other people against a wider blackmail scheme, but they refused.

The matter is discussed in Wuppertal in West Germany. The public prosecutor of Wuppertal said on Wednesday that the investigation is at the beginning.

“The investigation concerns, among other things, footage of the Schumacher family’s private life. The investigation is ongoing,” the prosecutor said.

It is believed that the footage has been with the extortionists for years. It is not known how it got to them. According to Bild, an unknown party was involved in the incident.

The extortion began in June, and the extortionists face a five-year prison sentence. Both men are currently on probation for another crime.