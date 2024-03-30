✅ BOCA TURNED IT OVER AND KEPT THE CLASSIC With goals from Cavani and Merentiel, Xeneize beat San Lorenzo 2-1. Important victory thinking about qualifying for the next phase. 💬 What do you think? pic.twitter.com/g4H8DSoDID — Planeta Boca Juniors (@PlanetaBoca) March 30, 2024

It was at minute 17 when Cristian Ferreira of the Cyclone He hooked in his field and the Xeneize defender, who was following him closely on the mark, got stuck with his knee and immediately fell to the grass. After this, the whistler Nazarene Arasa He stopped the meeting at the request of both institutions and later, Jabes Saralegui He entered to replace the injured element, who left the field on a stretcher and crying.

🚨Lucas Blondel tore the cruciate ligaments in his right knee.

Lucas Blondel tore the cruciate ligaments in his right knee. The Boca defender fell alone and his knee bent. He will undergo surgery and will have between 6 and 8 months of recovery.

Finally, the physical condition of Edinson Cavini and Marcos Rojo. The first was replaced at half-time due to an overload in his left hamstring, while the second was the victim of trauma to his left ankle.