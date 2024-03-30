There is good and bad news in Boca JuniorsWell, this Saturday, in The Bomboneracame back 2-1 to San Lorenzo in the Professional League Cupthanks to the Uruguayan's goals Edinson Cavani and of Miguel Merentieldespite the fact that the Paraguayan Adam Bareiro brought forward the visit through a maximum penalty, with which, the Xeneize is located in fourth place in the Zone B with 19 units, clinging to the possibilities of being in the final phase of the contest.
However, the bad news for The Blue and Gold is that he lost the defender Lucas Blondelregular starter in the technical director's scheme Diego Martinezsince he tore the cruciate ligaments in his right knee, which is why he will undergo surgery and will be out of action for six to eight months.
It was at minute 17 when Cristian Ferreira of the Cyclone He hooked in his field and the Xeneize defender, who was following him closely on the mark, got stuck with his knee and immediately fell to the grass. After this, the whistler Nazarene Arasa He stopped the meeting at the request of both institutions and later, Jabes Saralegui He entered to replace the injured element, who left the field on a stretcher and crying.
“Lucas Blondel: sprained right knee with rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament. Within the next 48 hours an MRI will be performed.”was the report of the medical team.
Finally, the physical condition of Edinson Cavini and Marcos Rojo. The first was replaced at half-time due to an overload in his left hamstring, while the second was the victim of trauma to his left ankle.
