The Real Madrid you will not be able to count on one of your defensive experts, Jeffery taylor, to try to defend the Copa del Rey title in the tournament that takes place this week at the WiZink Center in the capital of Spain. The forward has been diagnosed, according to the club reported late on Monday, with a muscle injury to the outer calf of the right leg that is going to prevent him from being the party in the cup date.

Taylor was one of the two players who was touched by the Madrid derby against Movistar Estudiantes this past Sunday. The Swede jumped with Aleksa Avramovic in a defense and hurt himself when he fell, already alone, making a bad gesture with his leg. He had to withdraw immediately and did not return. Usman Garuba was also injured in the event, although in his case it seems that he will be able to participate in the Cup.

The luck for Madrid is that the forward position is the best covered in the squad, with Alberto Abalde, Gabriel Deck, Rudy Fernández and Taylor himself as part of that rotation. Rudy is one of those who returns, like Llull, after the break in that last game. Felipe Reyes will also be available. Jaycee Carroll He has already returned to Estu and with a great game. The last one left to rejoin, although he will arrive right, is the Argentine base Nico Laprovittola, afflicted with coronavirus.

Real Madrid will debut in the 2021 Cup, behind closed doors, with a quarter-final match against him Valencia Basket the Thursday 11 at 21:30 hours. Defend the championship achieved in Malaga before the pandemic broke out in Spain.