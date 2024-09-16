A chilling image left the evening of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 306. The Mexican Irene Aldana He suffered a terrifying injury that is considered the worst in the history of combat sport.

The night of UFC It took place in Las Vegas (United States), who witnessed a chilling, dangerous cut that fortunately did not end in any regrets due to the shocking images.

Aldanawho was fighting against the Brazilian Norma Dumontwas accidentally head-butted by his opponent in the second round and suffered a cut above his eyebrow. Despite all the blood in the octagon, Thursday and the doctors gave the go-ahead for the fight to continue.

The image was so shocking that Dumont She suffered with every blow she gave the Mexican. The 15 minutes of the fight were completed and the victory went to the Brazilian by Thursday’s decision.

Irene She was immediately taken to a hospital to be treated for the wound that opened during the fighting and extended from her forehead, past her eyebrow, to one side of her eye, and to her nose.

The images during the fight were terrifying due to the depth of the cut and all the blood. After the fight, the 36-year-old Mexican shared on her social media how her face looked after the stitches she received.

