The British newspaper “The Sun” said that documents on the submarine “HMS Anson”, also known as the “Hunter Killer”, were found inside a toilet in a pub in Cumbria, northern Britain.

According to the newspaper, the documents show the inner workings of the submarine and were used by its personnel who were training on how to isolate its system and relieve pressure on it.

The British Navy said the documents did not contain classified information.

But a source told the newspaper the pub was full when documents marked “official and sensitive” were found in the toilet.

“Fortunately, a Russian spy did not find her,” the source added.

The pub is not far from the British Naval Shipyard.

The submarine belongs to the Astute-class offensive class, which is the fifth of this type to join the British Navy.

This submarine has the ability to launch “Tomahawk” missiles, and is considered among the largest, most powerful and advanced submarines.

A Navy source stated that these documents help submarine components and contractors understand how the systems interact, but do not explain how they operate.

The British Navy has been exposed to a series of scandals in recent years, including: