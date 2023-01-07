Prestigious recognition for Sensify, Brembo’s braking technology. The system developed by the Lombard company was awarded the Gold Award at the seventh edition of the Lingxuan Awards, an event held in China at the end of December last year. Sensify was awarded in the “forward-looking chassis” category. “We are proud and honored by this prestigious award: the Gold Award assigned to Sensify represents the recognition by the Chinese automotive industry of Brembo’s commitment to providing cutting-edge, innovative, intelligent and sustainable solutions”, said Daniele Schillaci, Brembo’s Chief Executive Officer. “In the future, Brembo will accelerate on Sensify in China, to foster the development of electrification and digitalization of the Chinese automotive industry”.

Sensify technology shows the application and the integration of traditional systems with digital technology and artificial intelligence through a flexible platform that uses software, predictive algorithms and data management to improve the driving experience by providing customized braking according to needs. The Lingxuan Awards (China Automotive Parts Industry Award) aims to discover and encourage emerging players in the auto parts industry and top companies to offer automakers a technology-focused supply chain landscape. The judging panel of the Lingxuan Awards is mainly made up of purchasing and R&D managers from automakers. Brembo’s Sensify stood out among the 161 applications presented by 129 companies.