B.and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is against giving preference to people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus over those who have not been vaccinated. “As long as the number of people who are vaccinated is so much smaller than those who are waiting for the vaccination, the state should not treat the two groups differently,” said the Federal Chancellor of the FAZ interfere a little, ”she added. In addition, it must first be “clearly” clarified that vaccinated people are no longer contagious.

Merkel made it clear, however, that the way people dealt with vaccinated and non-vaccinated could change. “When we have made a vaccination offer to enough people and some of them do not want to be vaccinated at all, one will have to consider whether there should be openings and entrances in certain areas only for vaccinated people. But we’re not there yet. “

More vaccine, more flexibility

The Chancellor herself only wants to be vaccinated when it is her turn according to the prioritization recommended by the Standing Vaccination Commission. “I think it is right, in addition to the particularly vulnerable and the elderly, to first invite population groups who cannot keep their distance in their job to be vaccinated.” Merkel made it clear that, in contrast to other professional groups, she can keep her distance. “An educator in the daycare center, a primary school teacher cannot do that. These are the people who should get your turn in front of someone like me. ”

Merkel pointed out the dangers that an infection also poses for younger people. “I don’t want to get Corona and I do a lot to prevent it.” But first the elderly should be vaccinated and those with special pre-existing illnesses and also people who come into close contact with infected people. “That is a sensible order that I want to stick to.” Merkel said that the more vaccine there is, the more flexibly one will have to deal with the prioritization.

The Chancellor was confident about the Germans’ willingness to be vaccinated. “It’s not bad at all – and it’s growing. In any case, no reason to be pessimistic. ”She reiterated that she was against compulsory vaccination. “I advise against that. We have promised that there will be no vaccination light. I don’t think that’s necessary given the overall high willingness to vaccinate. ”One can and must use arguments to advertise. The manufacturers also worked on producing vaccines for children and adolescents. The vaccines are also being tested for pregnant women. “We have enough people willing to vaccinate to achieve herd immunity.”