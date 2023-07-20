The blunders of the pre-season can play tricks, but admiring Stefano Sensi’s free-kick can’t help but think of the immense potential that the midfielder born in 1995 has shown over and over again and which perhaps he would have almost reached if his physique hadn’t rowed against his career. A splendid right-footed parable, uncatchable for the Lugano goalkeeper: 2-0, measured exultation for the pre-season context and limited competitive spirit. The fact is that you need to have the foot to express yourself in this way on set pieces and that at 27 his career cries out for revenge for what could have been and what-up to now-wasn’t.

Sensi officially returned to Inter on 1 July after his annual loan at Monza: 30 appearances in the league and Coppa Italia, plus three goals and two assists in Serie A. He led the Brianza side for the entire first part of the season, then a broken fibula stopped him from November until mid-January: “luckily” for him, there was a stoppage for the World Cup in Qatar, which allowed him to miss only six games. Then his status changed slightly and he was no longer irreplaceable, but overall his season can be considered satisfactory net of physical problems.

The future

—

He and agent Giuseppe Riso, with Inter themselves, are looking for a destination: Sensi’s contract is about to expire, so a loan would be at least senseless. At the moment the track that would bring him back to Monza does not seem hot, while his name has been compared to La Liga in recent days. To cool the spirits of the possible interested parties there is obviously an incredibly rich curriculum of injuries, while if you rewind the tape to four years ago you remember him shining in the first months of Antonio Conte’s Inter, when he took the team on his shoulders even before Nicolò Barella. Until the first round in the infirmary. The free-kick goal against Lugano divided the fans, between those who try to hypothesize his stay and those who prefer to move on to more physical and less technical profiles. In fact, a sixth low-cost midfielder still needs to be found by the management: obviously giving Inzaghi a player already in the squad would reduce the costs only for his salary – some fans underline -, while others brand the idea as already shipwrecked from the start given the physical precedents. In all likelihood this will be the path taken by Inter – and the player knows that confirmation at the moment is not conceivable – but seeing a feat by Sensi is a pleasure for the eyes and for the heart. Not just for Inter fans, for football fans in general.