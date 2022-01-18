The midfielder can relaunch in the Sampdoria: today the decisive match, medical examinations ready. The operation is unrelated to the eventual arrival of Thorsby at the Nerazzurri
Today could be Stefano Sensi’s day at Sampdoria. The two clubs will meet to define the loan of the midfielder who had little space in the Nerazzurri, also due to a very unfortunate sequence of injuries. If the summit is successful, Sensi could support the medical examinations and from that point any moment could be the good one for the announcement.


The operation is currently unrelated to the possible arrival of the Norwegian midfielder Morten Thorsby in the Nerazzurri: this negotiation would take shape when Matias Vecino also left Inter.
