A decisive whistle that kicks off, the triple breath that decrees the end. Sounds that repeat every game, at every latitude. Stefano Sensi has heard them both from the pitch, finally. With the new Sampdoria shirt he played from start to finish against Sassuolo. It hadn’t happened for a long time: an entire match from Italy-Bosnia on 4 September 2020, with Inter instead we have to go back to Inter-Slavia Prague of Champions on 17 September 2019, if we talk about Serie A, the calendar even relegates to 1st. September 2019.