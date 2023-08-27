A month ago, neither Stefano Sensi nor Alexis Sanchez were expected to wear an Inter shirt when the transfer window closes. The first was on the list of outgoing players after a year and a half on loan, with the “injuries” item in his curriculum too large. The second was relegated to memories of previous years, of the decisive goals for the trophies won with Simone Inzaghi and for a “pushed” divorce last summer.