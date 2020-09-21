Highlights: There was a slight decline in the open stock market this morning, with a slight decline this morning.

The stock market started to fall suddenly in the afternoon and the market fell too much down

The fall in the Sensex reached around 800 points, while the fall in the Nifty also reached near 250 points.

There was a slight rise in the stock market in day trading, but everything changed by evening.

Mumbai

This morning, there was a slight decline in the open stock market with a slight fall. The stock market started to fall suddenly in the afternoon and the market fell down drastically. The fall in the Sensex reached around 800 points, while the fall in the Nifty also reached near 250 points. Although there was a slight rise in the stock market in day trading, everything changed by the evening.

Sensex-Nifty showed cautious stance in the morning

The trading started on Monday with a cautious stance in the major stock indices Sensex and Nifty due to lack of any significant signal from the global and domestic markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 38.84 points or 0.10 percent to trade at 38,884.66, while the NSE Nifty rose 10.30 points or 0.09 percent to 11,515.25. The Sensex was the biggest gainer with more than four percent in HCL Tech.