Demonstrations in the United States have been going on for months. President Donald Trump, 6.9% behind Democratic candidate Joe Biden, is trying to exploit unrest and violence in cities and states to his advantage. He claims that such chaos was caused by the democrats in power there, and that the looters can only be thwarted by force. Democrats are worried – city dwellers are growing tired of riots, incessant violence is spiraling out of control, and voters are beginning to turn towards the Republicans. How protests affect the presidential race – in the material “Izvestia”.

Like Northern Ireland

“Amid continuing political violence in the US, the death toll is rising as armed demonstrators shoot each other during street protests. A comparison immediately arises with the civil wars that were in the past and are happening now. Ordinary Americans wonder how close they are to the abyss. The British draw a parallel between what is happening in the United States and the conflict in Northern Ireland in the 20th century “, – writes British newspaper The Unherd.

Already For several months, street protests have continued in the US. The Americans are blocking streets, dumping monuments from pedestals, setting fire to cars and shops. If earlier everything was limited to clashes with the police, now, two months before the presidential elections, clashes between armed Americans with different views began to occur more and more often.

Thus, in the city of Kenosha (Wisconsin) on the shores of Lake Michigan, two protesters against police brutality were killed, and another was badly wounded. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, a right-wing fan of President Trump, has been arrested on suspicion of a crime. A couple of days later, a supporter of the current American leader was killed in Portland. Protesters rallying in support of Trump in the city center clashed with their pro-Democratic political opponents.

how writes one of the columnists for National Affairs on his Twitter, for a civil war in the 21st century, the participation of the whole society is not necessary, as it was in 1861-1865 between the North and the South, clashes between a small number of armed groups are enough.

Society in the United States is now quite polarized, Viktoria Zhuravleva, head of the Center for North American Studies at the IMEMO RAS, told Izvestia. “The protest of black Americans creates additional tension for the elections and further divides the society into those who see it from the point of view of the struggle for minority rights and the struggle for human rights in relations with the state, and those who consider it a disorder,” the Americanist said.

According to the expert, the former are ready to fight Trump as a source of social injustice. They support Democrats, liberal values, they are ready to vote for Biden, not because they love him, but because they believe this is the only way to get rid of Trump. The second part of society is unhappy with the restlessness on the streets. “Trump’s slogan“ Law and Order ”works for this part of American society. They may support the rights of African Americans, are unhappy that the police are behaving harshly and inappropriately, but at the same time they are much more concerned that this protest has made the streets unsafe and are being wielded by looters. They support Trump, ”the expert said.

Recipes from Democrats and Republicans

Democrats see racism as a systemic problem, believing that the system of public relations in the country is built in such a way that all privileges go to whites. To back up their claim, they cite a statistic that the average black worker gets only 62% of what the average white worker gets. African Americans have a lower total income ($ 24.7 thousand versus $ 42.7 thousand per year). School desegregation was carried out more than half a century ago, but about half of American children continue to go to either “white” or “black” schools. It is more difficult for blacks to get a mortgage or medical care. Besides, the law is believed to be more lenient towards whites, blacks are more likely to be stopped on the street, searched more often, and given longer prison sentences than white Americans for the same crimes.

In general, Republicans agree with this picture, the only difference is in finding a solution to the problem. Democrats believe that more serious and deeper changes are needed, while Republicans believe that a small course correction is enough. So, during his speech dedicated to US Independence Day, Donald Trump talked about the greatness of America, while Democrat Joe Biden – the incumbent’s main rival in the election – said that the Americans had a great chance to make things right.

How rivals use it

In the spring of this year, it seemed that the American leader had no rivals, his successes looked impressive, and the victory was quite logical. But the coronavirus pandemic and the protests of black Americans that have swept the country have confused all the cards for him. By data poll aggregator RealClearPolitics, Trump is 6.9% behind Biden.

At the same time, if earlier the movement in support of black Americans played against Trump, now he uses the unrest and violence in cities and states where Democrats are in power as an argument in his favor. So, over the weekend, he threatened to send federal security officials to disperse protests in Washington, retweeted obscene insults against the mayor of Portland and supported calls in his microblog to put the governor of New York behind bars. In addition, he also retweeted the announcement of a TV program titled “America Under Siege: Attempts to Overthrow President Trump.” In it, the protests that have engulfed the country are equated with an attempted coup.

Trump runs his presidential campaign under the slogan of restoring law and order, and calls the participants in the protest movement terrorists and thugs. Together with fellow party members, he says that if Joe Biden comes to power, then the Americans will face a cruel and gloomy future.

Biden did his best to win the support of a majority of African American voters during the presidential campaign. In many ways, for this, he chose a black woman Kamala Harris as his partner, a candidate for vice-president.

Victoria Zhuravleva is confident that both Trump and Biden are actively trying to benefit from the current situation and earn votes on this. “Trump is using this unrest and the movement itself to tell that the Democrats are wreaking havoc and he is the only one who can bring order back to the US streets. And the Democrats, on the contrary, use these protests in order to stir up left-liberal sentiments in society and bring as many black voters to the polls as possible so that they vote against Trump, ”said the Americanist.

Andrei Kortunov, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), agrees with this point of view. “Trump is trying to win support from the faltering states, explaining that if the Democrats win, the country will slide into the abyss of violence. Moreover, cases of pogroms and vandalism occur in states where Democratic governors are in power. He is not talking to African Americans, but to those people who are afraid of riots. Biden has the opposite goal. He is confident that he will at least repeat the results of Hillary Clinton, maybe even surpass them, ”the expert said in an interview with Izvestia.

Republicans have never been particularly popular with African Americans. Trump especially. In the 2016 elections, approximately 90% of African Americans supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. It doesn’t make sense for Trump to fight for the votes of this segment of American society. “The only thing he can and does is create problems for Democrats in the form of African American spoilers. Rapper Kanye West is a friend of Trump, he can draw some votes from the Democrats, ”added Kortunov.