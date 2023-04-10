EThere are films about current topics, about historical or timeless or difficult topics, surprising or important ones – and then there are films that don’t have a topic but have their own signature. That’s how it is with “The Five Devils”, the second feature film by Léa Mysius. Even her first film “Ava” (2017) was something special. It was about a young girl who is slowly going blind, loses her childhood with her sense of sight, breaks her cord from her mother and falls in love. Mysius’ new film is also about one of the five senses, this time the sense of smell. And here she consistently develops her ability to create ambiguous, abysmal atmospheres and allusions.

The director, 33 years old, has worked mainly as a screenwriter in recent years: for Jacques Audiard (“Where the sun rises in Paris”), Claire Denis (“Stars at Noon”), André Téchiné (“Farewell to the Night” ), again and again for Arnaud Desplechin (most recently “In the shadow of Roubaix”). So your language has recently helped shape a large part of what is known as French auteur cinema. She herself is of course part of the auteur cinema. Like Céline Sciamma and Rebecca Zlotowski, she tells stories of women who cannot be classified, who deal with external social challenges as well as inner longings.

Unlike Sciamma and Zlotowski, however, she is hardly known internationally. Were only two films. But maybe it’s also because her works are even less tangible than those of her colleagues: Léa Mysius’ films don’t have a theme, they have atmosphere.

Of course that’s not entirely true. The uncanny that her explorations focus on has always been found in stories of female coming-of-age. Coming-of-age stories, but with an abyss. Mysius approaches him with a look somewhere between the realism of the Dardenne brothers and the fantastical of M. Night Shyamalan.







The atmosphere is crucial

“The Five Devils” tells the story of eight-year-old Vicky (Sally Dramé), who lives with her young mother Joanne (Adèle Exarchopoulos) and father Jimmy (Moustapha Mbengue) in a small town at the foot of the French Alps. The mountains there are called “the five devils”, like the film. And of course the title is ambiguous. It can be understood as an allusion to the five elements. Above all, there are fire and water: Joanne, who almost became a professional athlete as a young girl, now works as a lifeguard at the local swimming pool and teaches water aerobics courses for seniors.

She also goes swimming in the mountain lake every day, even in winter: At seven degrees, however, she can only stay in the water for twenty minutes, otherwise her body cools down too much, she explains to her daughter, who usually accompanies her and stops the time. Jimmy is a fireman. And that is the element with which the film begins. Adèle Exarchopoulos looks at you, in the background a burning building. It’s a flashback. The story of the film is also the search for what happened back then.

The seeker is Vicky. The girl has an almost supernatural sense of smell. She can distinguish the breath of squirrels from that of rats, can recognize her mother from her smell many, many meters away in the forest blindfolded. And she has a whole collection of scented concoctions that she makes and keeps in mason jars. The “Five Devils” are therefore also the five senses: devilish, seductive, but also potentially dangerous abilities.