The speech is from Paulo Teixeira; “Folha de S.Paulo” published that the judge unofficially requested that the TSE prepare reports

Minister Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development) said that the newspaper report S. Paulo Newspaper about the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes is “sensationalist and not true”. According to the publication, the magistrate unofficially requested that the Electoral Court prepare reports to support its own decisions in the investigation of fake news against allies of the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2022.

“The matter only has the effect of fueling the movement to try to discredit the STF in order to influence the trial of the ineligible”, he wrote Teixeira on Tuesday (13.Aug.2024) on X (ex-Twitter).

THE S.Paulo Newspaper obtained messages and files exchanged between Moraes, his aides and other members of his team via WhatsApp. The records reveal that the judge’s office requested at least 20 times the production of reports unofficially. The action was carried out through the anti-disinformation sector of the Electoral Court.

In a statement, Moraes’ office said that all procedures for the investigations into fake news and the digital militias were “official, regular and properly documented” at Court.

The Court minister stated that, throughout the course of the investigations, requests were made to various bodies, including the TSE, which has police powers and, therefore, the authority to prepare reports on illegal activities, “such as disinformation, electoral hate speech, attempted coup d’état and attacks on democracy and institutions”.

The statement reads: “The reports simply described the illegal posts made on social media, in an objective manner, since they were directly linked to investigations into digital militias. Several of these reports were included in these investigations and other related ones and sent to the Federal Police for the continuation of the necessary investigations, always with the notification of the Attorney General’s Office.”.

The note from Moraes’ office says that the procedures took place “full participation” from the PGR (Attorney General’s Office).

