Attending an event organized by the far-right could cost Polish referee Szymon Marciniak dearly. The latter, designated to direct the Champions League final between Inter and Manchester City, scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul, could be replaced.

The decision on the replacement, which has no precedents, will be taken tomorrow by UEFA which is investigating the behavior of the international referee, asking him for urgent clarifications on the incident. Marciniak is said to have taken part in the past few days in a demonstration wanted by the leader of the Polish far-right Mentzen, known for his homophobic and anti-Semitic positions: positions which UEFA itself and the entire football community are against.