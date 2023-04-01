Verstappen against the new F1

An old school class of 1997. In this apparent oxymoron there is perhaps part of Max’s strength Verstappen. Pure racersthey would call him in England: sanguine, hard and pure driver, in the most flourishing part of his career but forged by an almost military growth and entirely dedicated to racing.

A spirit that Super Max sees vanish day after day, between the introduction of the Sprints, the ostracism towards free practice and the idea of ​​double qualifying, moreover, during the current season. The risk is that this F1 – but above all the F1 of the future – is no longer his. And now the frontman del Circus is rethinking its future.

Verstappen threatens to retire from F1

“I am satisfied with the main races. I think they are much better emotionally. Naturally I hope there are not too many changes, otherwise I won’t stay here long“, these are the words of the two-time world champion to the microphones of the Portuguese Sports TV.

Verstappen retirement? A surprise, but up to a point

Unless it’s an April Fool’s Day 24 hours in advance (but Max said these words in a decisive tone), the Dutchman’s intolerance towards the direction taken by Formula 1 is palpable and visible. The Red Bull driver criticized the idea of ​​removing free practice from the Formula 1 weekend program, as Stefano Domenicali seemed to want to suggest (who then partially retraced his steps). Verstappen has also always admitted that he does not want to race until he is 40, as he is doing for example Fernando Alonso and as Lewis Hamilton could do. His contract with the Milton Keynes team expires in 2028, when the #1 in the world championship will be 31 years old and will perhaps go in search of new stimuli: he has repeatedly said that he wants to try new experiences, perhaps in the Endurance championship. He will be in Formula 1 to try to make him change his mind: few drivers like Super Max have and will happen.