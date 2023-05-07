From the announced pole to the fifth row

A own mistake in the first run without even closing the lap, the risk taken by not rushing back onto the track immediately, the ‘punctual’ red flag to transform a triumphal march into a ninth position which means fifth row on a track that remains a citizen. The – competitively speaking – perfect suicide by Max Verstappen in Miami materialized in Q3 when the Dutchman seemed in total control of the situation.

The two-time world champion exaggerated in ‘his’ T1 and lifted his foot, Sergio Perez instead immediately took pole position and Verstappen’s answer remained only a hypothesis because Charles Leclercahead of Verstappen, went off the track in Turn-7 forcing a red flag which also meant the early end of Qualifying freezing a very singular classification with six different cars in the first six positions of the starting grid.

Verstappen makes no excuses

“It was my mistake on the first lap in Q3 – declared Max Verstappen to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – I tried to push the car to the limit and then I was relying a bit on luck, hoping there wasn’t a red flag. These are things that happen on a street circuit, and i am angry with myself. It will be tough tomorrow, but perhaps it will be less difficult with our car, at least I aim for second position”.

The only opponent is Sergio Perez: “There are some cars between him and me, we’ll see how it goes“, concluded Max Verstappen, who must hope for a race full of twists and neutralizations useful for breaking down the advantage that Perez will be able to build on his own undisturbed from pole position. The weather factor should not be underestimated either. If it really rains, then the race will become a real lottery for drivers who have never ridden on this asphalt and on this city track in the rain.