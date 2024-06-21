Times have really changed and Ferragnez are now just a piece of entertainment and social history. That beloved couple and those family portraits without too many scoops, especially concerning a “hot” sphere, belong to the past. Now we are almost accustomed to curiosities and rumors about the new life of Fedez which surprise us more every day.

The rapper recently revealed to Giuseppe Cruciani something sensational, what we can define as his new “project”: launching a channel on OnlyFans. Although many have already suggested he “clean up” his public image, the singer explained that when everyone tells him to do something, he tends to do the opposite instead.

Fedez, therefore, decided to open a channel on OnlyFansa novelty that he shared in preview with the journalist de The mosquito, Cruciani. In the audio sent to the host of the well-known radio program, the rapper began with: “Hi Crux, how are you? I have to give you some news.” The dialogue was the most classic for the broadcast but also the most unexpected at the same time for the scoop that emerged.

Cruciani’s worried response was: “Hey Fede, how’s it going? Bad news? Please don’t tell me there’s more bad news. What happened?”. In a few words, Fedez reassured him and also launched the bombshell news to the very popular radio program: “No, nothing serious. I decided to start an OnlyFans and I wanted to tell you first, I know you’re interested. I tell you before I tell my parents.” Cruciani joked: “Ah, thank goodness. I thought you wanted to tell me that you were going to write a book about Lucarelli. No no, OnlyFans is fine.”

The exchange was, as usual, very funny, but there was also the opportunity to delve deeper into the issue before ending the conversation in live radio. Cruciani asked at this point what the rapper meant by “opening an OnlyFans”.

Fedez explained his choice: “I closed a collaboration with the OnlyFans guys in America and I will open a channel. It’s funny because everyone tells me I should clean up my image and instead I open an OnlyFans.” But it won’t be anything that shares explicit content. Fedez himself confirms: “No explicit sex. Many American stars use it to share their facts without making sexual content.” Apparently we could see another scoop very soon, given that, jokingly, the rapper ironically accepted the suggestion about Lucarelli. No one can predict this new life for Fedez.