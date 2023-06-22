Sandro’s farewell (to Newcastle) opens up a domino effect. Offensive restyling for the Rossoneri, who in addition to Thuram and the Sassuolo midfielder, are targeting Big Rom. Now the Devil is trying to bite Inter

Luca Bianchin





@

lucabianchin7

Milan’s June 21 looks like Michelangelo’s Last Judgment: a large fresco with an infinite number of overlapping figures. In 24 hours, news on Sandro Tonali, Davide Frattesi, Marcus Thuram, Arda Guler chased each other with a surprise: Romelu Lukaku, in a sensational idea that reopens the Milan-Inter derby one month before the Champions League semifinal. Frankly, I’ve never seen a day like this in recent Milan history. However one thinks of it, it is impossible to imagine a clearer cut than the Maldini-Massara era.

Tonali goesThe immovable engine of this large building is Sandro Tonali. Tonali remained in the Under 21 training camp in Romania yesterday but thought about his future. The conclusions immediately: Tonali is one step away from becoming a Newcastle footballer, who sent his sports director Dan Ashworth to Milan and pushed a lot. Totally in love. Newcastle offer Tonali a six-year contract worth 8 million plus bonuses and Milan an important check. The English say they don’t want to go beyond 65 million, Milan are asking for more but in a negotiation like this the ending is obvious: the club can reach an agreement. Probably around 70 million. Tonali said yes and, barring second thoughts at night, he will be a Newcastle player. Goodbye Milan, goodbye club of life, goodbye captain’s armband. With which head will Italy-France play tonight, don’t ask. Background: up until 24-48 hours ago, Chelsea were very determined, in full swing, with an economic offer plus a counterpart (Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, perhaps Casadei). Then Newcastle caught on. See also Inter-Benfica, stop the sale of alcohol in many areas of Milan on Wednesday

Logic: FrattesiMilan has always considered a sale even if of course, they didn’t expect to receive such an offer for the number 8. They have been preparing counter-moves in recent days. Three names for three great stories: Romelu Lukaku, Davide Frattesi, Marcus Thuram. Let’s leave the most sensational for last and start with the most current ones. Davide Frattesi immediately became the first goal for the midfield. Inter, Juve and Roma have been negotiating with Sassuolo for some time, Milan took information in the Maldini-Massara era and is now accelerating. Sassuolo are selling for 35 million, preferably with bonuses to get to 40… and Milan can pay them. Open game. Inter are strong in the agreement found with Frattesi, they are the historical favorites but they have to sell Brozovic to Arabia to finance the operation. Juve met Sassuolo yesterday, reiterating that they are very interested and can insert Matias Soulé or Koni De Winter: they are convinced that Frattesi likes them and will play his cards. Roma are in the second row and have a percentage on the resale. Frattesi’s will will be decisive at this point. See also Newcastle joins the European teams interested in signing Paulo Dybala

Optimism ThuramMarcus Thuram instead is the first big name for the attack for some time. The most drawn-out negotiation of this month for the Rossoneri is about to make the leap in quality. Milan expect an answer by tomorrow and optimism is growing: the feeling in Milan is that Lilian’s son has chosen the Rossoneri. Does Marcus officially confirm? No, calm down. Certainly, he would reach zero, with a salary of 5-5.5 million per season and probably a signing bonus: important figures, lower than those proposed by PSG. It is not yet possible to write the final word, even if Milan are very convinced they can close.

Shock: LukakuIn these hours, however, a sensational idea was born at Casa Milan. Milan are thinking of Romelu Lukaku, who in eight days, at the end of the official season, will return to Chelsea after his loan to Inter. It’s difficult to stay in London. Inter are talking to the Blues and Piero Ausilio has already been to England to ask for the renewal of the loan on more advantageous terms, thanks to the fact that Lukaku has always told Inter that he wants to stay. However, Milan are thinking of the sensational double blow from the derby, Frattesi plus Lukaku, with the idea of ​​also negotiating the purchase of the card outright with Chelsea. How much does Lukaku cost? Less than you think. Budget Chelsea paid him 109 million plus bonuses but won’t ask for anything like this. He can also accept an offer of around 40 million, which Inter cannot pay at the moment but Milan… yes. And then, here too, Lukaku’s head will be decisive: Inter hopes that, as has been said several times in the past, Big Rom does not go to his cousins ​​but… never say never. Milan seems ready to insert him in an XL attack with Giroud and Thuram: yes, it’s sensational. And with Chelsea, always keep an eye on Loftus-Cheek, who never ceases to please Milan. For the first day of summer, that’s enough. See also Erik Ten Hag: "Now Cristiano Ronaldo has to adapt to our way of playing"