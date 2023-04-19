The hearing before the Coni Guarantee Board lasted almost three hours, which will have to decide on Juventus’ appeal against the sentence of the Federal Court of Appeal which on 20 January inflicted 15 penalty points on the club and gave heavy inhibitions to its senior executives. The Board, chaired by Gabriella Palmieri Sandulli and on this occasion in United Sections, is now meeting in chambers. Basically, Juve asked for the annulment without referral, while Attorney General Taucer surprisingly suggested precisely “referral to the Court of Appeal due to the existence of a lack of motivation on the sanction which must be assessed in a new trial” . At the moment it is unlikely that the sentence will arrive by tonight.

CANCELLATION WITHOUT RETURN

It starts with the harsh intervention of the club’s lawyer Maurizio Bellacosa, who speaks of a “sentence full of errors, which is why we ask for its annulment without referral to the Court”, given that “basic principles of the sporting process have been violated”. He then points out that in the Prisma documents which led to the reopening of the capital gains trial for revocation there are no references to the 15 operations contested by the federal prosecutor in the first referral on which all this proceeding is still based, but “there is only talk of a generic context, so much so that the revocation requested by the Public Prosecutor’s Office had to be inadmissible”. He goes on to ask the Panel whether “there really were new facts which, according to the FIGC Sports Justice Code, could determine the admissibility of the revocation, given that most of the interceptions were already known in the first two levels of judgment which had led to the absolution”. And he still attaches great weight to the modification of the dispute with respect to the referral, “reading the reasons of the Federal Court of Appeal we discovered that we were being challenged for a fraudulent system from the outset, nobody had told us until then. The thema decidendum has been changed, there is talk of a new offense never contested before, as well as the accusation of having altered the sporting result”. Then he speaks, in an attempt to disassemble them, of the card with corrections between Juve and Marseille and of the Pjanic-Arthur affair, a lawful result in the first two levels of judgment and “cited eight times in the reasons”, arguing then that “the Court reneged if same between the first ruling on capital gains and the second after revocation”. Bellacosa also points out that the club in the referral only contested articles 31 and 6 of the Sports Justice Code and that the 4 (that of lack of loyalty) cannot therefore be contested today, also underlining that article 6 is completely missing from the reasons, also speaking of “subjective dispute by the Court”. Finally on the sanction: for Bellacosa there was “a double reformatio in peius, wrong and inadmissible: in the first two levels of judgment the prosecutor had only asked for a fine for the club, but after the revocation it went down to 9 points, first error, which even became 15 in the sentence of the Court. Everything is wrong. We are aware that there are reasons that lead to the sentence with referral to the Court, but there are at least four reasons for which it is right to proceed with the cancellation of the sentence without referral, which is what we are asking today in point of law “.