The Suzuki leaders met this Monday with all the members of the team, which is in Jerez for the collective tests that took place on the Andalusian track, and communicated the decision to abandon the MotoGP once the season is over. This news left most of those present in shock.

Suzuki, who had already left the world championship in 2012 for the first time, returned to the championship after three years, in 2015 with Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro as riders. After a stage of growth, Joan Mir brought the title back to the Hamamatsu factory in 2020, twenty years after the last world championship, won in 2000 by Kenny Roberts Jr.

The title came in conjunction with the farewell of Davide Brivio, who in the role of team manager was a fundamental piece of the whole project. In view of 2022, Suzuki’s top management, with Shinichi Sahara in charge, have decided to have Livio Suppo cover this. One of the first decisions the new team manager should have made was the driver lineup for 2023, as Alex Rins and Joan Mir’s contracts expire at the end of this year. However, this surprising change of course will completely alter the landscape.

Waiting for official confirmation, which will surely arrive in the next few hours, everything suggests that Joan Mir’s next destination will be Honda. The Majorcan will be Marc Marquez’s teammate in the team replacing Pol Espargaro. Less clear is the future of Alex Rins.