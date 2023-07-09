Brothers of Italy above 30%, Lega and Forza Italia rise. Thump of the M5S





The majority of Italians are with the opposition and not with the government on the proposal for a minimum wage by law of at least 9 euros an hour. This is the main figure of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it from Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01. 55.1% of the sample interviewed supports the unitary proposal of the oppositions. Against the 44.9%.

In the direct challenge between Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein, the prime minister is 62.1% against 37.9% of the secretary of the Democratic Party. Between parties, Fratelli d’Italia consolidates above 30% while Lega and Forza Italia rise again. Pd always below 20% while the M5S even drops below 15%.

THE TABLES

poll 9 july



poll 9 july

poll 9 july

poll 9 july poll 9 july

See also China, 3 thousand billion in shadow reserves: a mountain of hidden yuan. The report

Subscribe to the newsletter

