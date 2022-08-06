Home page World

Of: Luke Einkammerer

Split

Conjoined twins from Brazil have been separated after three years. Doctors from all over the world were involved in the difficult operation with the help of virtual reality.

Rio de Janeiro – Conjoined twins Bernardo and Arthur Lima have a long medical journey ahead of them. Because when the two were born in Brazil three years ago, the siblings were connected at the head. Such so-called double malformations are very rare – occur on average in only one in a million births – and can vary in severity. In some cases the connection can be easily broken, in others countless operations are required. Separation is often not even possible.

An exciting new phase of life is now beginning for the Lima brothers. Because they could finally be separated after a complicated and groundbreaking procedure involving doctors from all over the world. It’s almost a small medical miracle.

A medical sensation: Siamese twins Arthur and Bernardo Lima were separated after three years. © AFP PHOTO / RIO DE JANEIRO STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT / ARTHUR PEREIRA

Conjoined twins from Brazil separated: Bernardo and Arthur were connected at the head

When it comes to Siamese twins, experts distinguish between different shapes. So kids can be loud NetDoktor.de inter alia in the chest, abdomen and pelvis, or, as in the case of Bernardo and Arthur Lima, in the head. Such a “craniopagus” poses a great challenge for physicians and requires – if an operative solution is even possible – lengthy and highly complicated interventions, which in many cases involve a great risk.

A total of nine surgeries were performed on the Lima twins, requiring a medical staff of 100 to work for over 23 hours. The major project was complicated by the fact that Arthur and Bernardo share important brain vessels. “Initially, no one thought it was possible,” reported neurosurgeon Gabriel Mufarrej after the sensational operation, “Saving both of them was a historic achievement.” The interventions were made possible by Gemini Untwined, a London aid organization that is for the treatment of craniopagus twins.

Famous Siamese Twins – Abigail and Brittany Hensel are fused at the hip and share all organs from the waist down. Through various appearances in the US media and their own documentary series, the two, who now work as teachers, draw attention to their extraordinary situation. – Lakshmi, a girl born in India in 2005, was born with four arms and four legs. The reason for this was her Siamese twin, whose head had never formed. Since her appearance resembled an Indian goddess, those around her wanted to build a temple for her. Despite many dissenting voices, she was ultimately separated from her twin – and a short time later she was able to look forward to her enrollment in school. See also Lira determines installation of commission for tax reform

Siamese twins separated from Brazil: Virtual reality helped with surgery

Highly complex operations such as the separation of Bernardo and Arthur Lima require the highest level of precision and medical expertise. In order to prepare for the procedure in detail, the doctors in Rio de Janeiro and London practiced the procedure using virtual reality and scans of the twins’ heads designed with it.

“It’s just wonderful, it’s great to see the anatomy and do the surgery (virtually) before the children are put at any risk,” surgeon Noor ul Owase Jeelani told the British PA news agency. He referred to working with virtual reality as “space” technology.

Although Bernardo and Arthur are still recovering from the operation – and are still having trouble speaking – the medical team is confident. “It will take time for them to get where we want them to be,” said Gabriel Muffarey, “but I believe in them.” Until then, we can only keep our fingers crossed for the two and hope that the healing goes well. (le with afp)

A medical miracle also occurred in the US state of Alabama when twins Curtis and C’Asya were born.