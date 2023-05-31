Since Monday 29 May one of the historic competitions in the history of motorcycling has been taking place, namely the Isle of Man TT. The event lasts two weeks (it will end on June 10) and sees superbike/senior, sidecar, supersport, superstock, lightweight and TT zero bikes whizzing by on the dangerous street circuit of Snaefell Mountain Course.

Edition 102 experienced its prime twist in the past few hours, when at the end of the second day on the track one contestant was disqualified for failing a drug and alcohol test. This is Jake Lowther, who is paired with Alan Founds as a passenger in a Yamaha sidecar.

The press release

“ACU Events Ltd, the organizers of the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy race, report that Jake Lowther, passenger in sidecar number 7, was excluded from the 2023 event following the positive in an anti-doping test.

Lowther, who took part in 10 Sidecar TT races, turned out positive for a banned substance in a random drug test carried out as part of the event’s drug and alcohol screening protocols. The matter has now been taken up by the Auto Cycle Union (ACU), the governing body for motorcycle sport in the UK, for a formal judicial process. The Isle of Man Tourist Trophy and the ACU share a strict zero tolerance policy on the presence of drugs and alcohol for officials and competitors during the event period. Under current anti-doping policy, the ACU may issue suspension from competition for individuals who violate these rules.