After leaving Rafaela Pimenta, the parent of the Serbian-German has become his son’s new agent and wants to change some contractual details. In the background also Fabbian’s move to Udine

Philip Conticello

The soap opera isn’t over. Lazar Samardzic is not yet an Inter player and he won’t become one today, despite a long meeting just concluded in Viale della Liberazione and despite the medical tests he underwent yesterday in Milan. Now in front of the Nerazzurri and the entourage of the 21-year-old Serbian-German midfielder a couple of days of reflection that will lead either to a happy ending or, in the case, to a break that seemed unpredictable, given the agreement reached between Inter and Udinese for days tests performed by the player.

THE FACTS — Today the player’s father showed up at the Nerazzurri headquarters, but not the now former agent Rafaela Pimenta: Samardzic, in fact, has officially left his agent, the person with whom the Inter managers had reached an agreement up to the last minute detail, and has chosen to entrust the power of attorney to the parent himself. The consequence of a change of scene of this kind was obviously an attempt by Samardzic’s entourage to modify some contractual details of the previous agreement. Inter clearly opposed this request: the signing will only come if the previous agreements are respected. Over the next 48 hours, the agent will speak to the boy who will inevitably have the last word: up to now his desire to dress in Nerazzurri has seemed evident, net of everything that was happening around him. See also Setterosa doubles New Zealand and goes to challenge the United States

THE AGREEMENTS — The match also involves Giovanni Fabbian who had, in fact, already ended up in Udine from Inter. According to what was previously established, in fact, the Serbian would have signed until 2028, while Udinese would have paid 4 million for the loan, 16 for the obligation to buy plus 2 for bonuses. As a counterpart in Friuli, the midfielder of the Inter cantera Fabbian (he too has spent visits in Udine) is valued at 4 million, precisely to reset the initial outlay. On Fabbian, among other things, Inter would have the right to buy him back in 2025 for 12 million.