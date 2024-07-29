The Red Bull meeting

In the Today in Milton Keynes Red Bull’s top brass had planned a summit to decide the future of Sergio Perez.

It’s no mystery that from Imola onwards the season of the experienced Mexican driver collapsed, with just 28 points collected in 8 races, compared to Max Verstappen’s 141 in the same period of time.

Yesterday’s race then, with Perez starting from the front row of the grid and only finishing seventh under the checkered flag, after gaining a position due to George Russell’s penalty, seemed to be his last at the wheel of the Red Bull.

Perez stays

Various sources – including the The Times and the The Telegraph – reported that Sergio Perez will still be behind the wheel of the RB20 at Zandvoort. Christian Horner explained: “Checo remains a Red Bull driver despite recent speculation and we look forward to seeing him on tracks where he has excelled in the past, after the summer break.”