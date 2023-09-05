Perez, a difficult 2023

With two victories – in Jeddah and Baku -, two pole positions and two second places in the first five races of the year, Sergio Perez he had convinced himself that he had the chance to fight for the title against Max Verstappen, pushed by the perfect Red Bull RB19. However, the performance of the expert Mexican driver gradually weakened, castrated by an incredible streak of five missed top10s in qualifying between Monaco and Silverstone.

Recently Perez has recovered a bit, completing the double wins at Spa-Francorchamps and Monza, crumbs in any case in direct comparison with Verstappen, capable of conquering the enormous figure of 10 consecutive victories, a figure never reached in the history of Formula 1. The consultant of the team, Helmut Marko did not hide his dissatisfaction with the performance of the Mexican driver, pointing to Lando Norris as the ideal replacement for the driver from Guadalajara.

Perez considers goodbye

Despite an existing contract until the end of next season, for the first time Sergio Perez has spoken about the possibility of a farewell to the team to the microphones of Dazn Spain: “Every year you learn new things and that’s why I love this sport. The most important thing is to learn from mistakes. With the season I’ve had, it’s important to compete in the next races in an environment where I feel I can contribute. And if there’s no place for me in 2024, we’ll have to look for alternatives. But my main goal is to stay here, win races and continue winning world championships with Red Bull. I have a contract until next year and at some point in 2024 we’ll have to sit down and talk.”

Perez then continued: “I can’t wait to tackle the second part of the season, I think the difficult moments are behind us and I now feel much more comfortable with the car. Max is at a very high level right now, he’s on the ball and I’m not. There are difficult moments, because it’s not easy being in this environment with all this pressure. It’s not easy being Max Verstappen’s partner, but it’s important to remember to enjoy the ride.”. The Mexican’s analysis is lucid: “The main difference between us is that Max was able to always keep his level, while I wasn’t, especially when the car was developing. I started struggling because I had to think a lot. And when you think about how to take a bend at 300 km/h, it’s not that simple”.