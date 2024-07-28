The relief is 796.5 kg instead of 798

[Aggiornamento ore 18:20] – The Mercedes has been summoned by the Stewards at 18:10 because Russell’s Mercedes did not comply with the regulations at the end of the race. In the meantime, the FIA ​​is carrying out checks with and without tyres on Hamilton and Russell’s Mercedes to verify whether the tyres are actually playing an important role in this irregular finding (796.5 and not 798 kg) on ​​Russell’s Mercedes. All the cars except Russell’s passed the weight test at the end of the race. Therefore, Hamilton does not risk disqualification.

Everything could change at Spa. George Russell won the Belgian GP, ​​but his Mercedes was found to be 1.5kg underweight at the end of scrutineering. Recall that Russell made just one stop, completing 34 laps on the set of hard tyres that went on the scales with the rest of the car. The wear and tear of the four tyres may have influenced Mercedes’ minimum weight predictions.

In case of disqualification of the English driver, Mercedes would not lose the victory, because Lewis Hamilton finished in second position, even if it cannot be excluded that the finding that emerged from the check of Russell’s car could push the FIA ​​delegates to also check the seven-time world champion’s W15. Hamilton made two stops and therefore his tyres are decidedly less worn than Russell’s.

Regarding the prediction of how much the weight of a car will drop during a race, the Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur He recently stated that Red Bull is a master at taking risks and stepping out of its comfort zone when it comes to factors like weight and cooling to make gains in the race.