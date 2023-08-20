What a hit

Franco Morbidelli he will still be on the MotoGP starting grid in 2024 and will be riding the bike that is the object of desire of all the riders. The world champion in Moto2 in 2017, in fact, will take Johann Zarco’s place alongside Jorge Martin in Ducati’s ‘official’ satellite structure, Paolo Campinoti’s Pramac team. To confirm the indiscretion is today’s edition of Republic.

For the VR46 riders academy rider it is a real coup, Marco Bezzecchi’s desire to remain within the VR46 team has opened the doors of Pramac to Morbidelli who had already collaborated in the past with the structure now managed on the track by Gino Borsoi. Johann Zarco he received an annual contract from Ducati as an offer and preferred the two-year contract with an additional option for 2026 offered by Honda-LCR.

Thus Italy does not lose a standard-bearer in MotoGP and, on the contrary, ‘complete’ all tricolor binomials given that in 2024 all the Italian riders at the start of the premier class of the World Championship – Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli, Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini – will be riding Ducatis, three of whom will have a factory GP-24 at their disposal. The MotoGP rider market now has ‘only’ to formalize Pedro Acosta’s move to KTM or GasGas, with one of the current riders having to make way for the emerging champion. Pol Espargarò, the main suspect, was a great protagonist yesterday in the Sprint which ended in sixth position.