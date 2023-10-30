Without a doubt he is one of the most interesting talents in Italian cycling. And in 2023 he showed flashes of very important classes: Lorenzo Milesi from Bergamo, born in 2002, won the under 23 time trial world title in Scotland and was the first leader of the Vuelta after his Dsm-Firmenich had won the inaugural team time trial of Barcelona. Lorenzo, assisted by the Biella prosecutor Giuseppe Acquadro (agent of many other champions: see Bernal, Kwiatkowski, Quintana…) has a contract with the Dutch team until 2025, but as far as Gazzetta understands there are news in sight that could soon become official and they would mean a change of shirt. In fact, Filippo Ganna’s Ineos-Grenadiers are on his trail, very interested, and there are several signs that suggest a negotiation is in the home stretch. Milesi could join the British squadron with a multi-year agreement: without a doubt, a very important and significant step for his future.