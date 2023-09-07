Marquez-Gresini: agreement

In recent days the rumors about a possible passage of Marc Marquez to the Gresini team has become increasingly dense and the indiscretion launched today by Mela Chercoles of the Spanish newspaper As seems to leave very little room for doubt: the Spanish champion will leave Honda at the end of the season.

Here is the report from the reporter: “As As learned, there have been important contacts between the two parties, Marc Marquez and Gresini, e agreement is very close. There are only a few details left to define to make it a reality. According to Carlo Merlini, sales and marketing director of the Italian team: “If Marquez or Mir were available for us, Gresini Racing would want them”. There have been contacts. Is the signature around the corner?”

We recall that Ducati has no say in the Gresini team riders, and in the Italian team Marc would find his brother Alex again, and both would have a GP23 available for the 2024 season.

The indiscretion was then also confirmed by the Swiss of Speedweek.

Marquez, the tests on the Honda continue

After the bad crashes remedied a few races ago at the Sachsenring, Marc Marquez has decided to radically change the way of approaching the grand prix. The Spaniard made himself available to Honda to carry out all the tests necessary to bring the team back to the top, but without taking excessive risks during the weekends. And this meant seeing the Catalan champion constantly in the rear, carrying out the minimum task, which was to finish in front of his brand mates.

In the last two weekends Marquez has seen the finish line for the first time in the season both in the Sprint and in the race, although terribly far from the fastest riders. In fact, at the Red Bull Ring he finished 10th in the Sprint and 12th in the GP, while in Barcelona he finished 11th in the Sprint and 13th in the GP.

The next stage of the World Championship will be that of Misano, the circuit where the Spaniard took his last MotoGP victory on 24 October 2021seventh career pearl on the track named after Marco Simoncelli.