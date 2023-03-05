Overwhelming success of the Reds on their rivals, the worst knockout since 1931. The seventh goal signed by Firmino. The Egyptian becomes the Reds’ top scorer in the Premier League with 129, overtaking Robbie Fowler

Liverpool is reborn. Suddenly, just as he had disappeared from the radar in a slow agony that seemed to have no end. Under the Anfield rain, the real Liverpool makes a sensational return, the dominant one in recent years, not the one from the end of Klopp’s first cycle seen so far in 2022-23. The 7-0 over United is incredible, signed with two goals each from Gakpo, Nunez and Salah, who becomes the Reds’ top scorer in the Premier League with 129, overtaking Robbie Fowler, and the icing on the cake from Roberto Firmino. Just as Liverpool were reborn, with their most sensational victory against their rivals ever, United suddenly disappeared: the Carabao Cup winners, unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions, the results machine she even dreamed of winning everything, including the Premier League, she was incredibly humiliated by returning to the lost one from the beginning of the season. See also Ronaldo cue, Oblak para and Renan Lodi scores: Atletico eliminates United

the keys — Liverpool’s lesson to rivals is a sensational all-in on the run-up to fourth place which is worth the Champions League, an incredible victory against what until now seemed to be the most in form team in England. The triumph is worth overtaking Newcastle in 5th place with 42 points: Tottenham and the last placement for the Champions League are only 3 points ahead, but the Reds have played one game less than the Spurs. Liverpool struck at the right moment: Gakpo unblocked it in the 43rd minute, then in the first 5′ of the second half Nunez and the Dutchman again put the Reds up 3-0. It is as if the goals had unlocked all that talent that Klopp’s team had kept caged throughout the season, as if the difficulties, injuries, defeats and moments not had been erased with a sponge and put back on the Anfield lawn the team that at the beginning of the season was aiming for the Premier League and the Champions League, the one that risked winning everything last year. It must become a victory from which to start again, one in which to convince oneself that everything is still possible, that Liverpool can be what they were last season again and take their place in the Champions League. United must quickly forget the nightmare of Anfield, their worst defeat since 1931: it was a lesson, an unexpected collapse of a team that in the second half gave the idea of ​​being a group of kids massacred by a team of phenomena . Not even at the beginning of the season were Ten Hag’s team so disbanded: the story of a nightmare afternoon in the rain at Anfield must remain, otherwise it risks erasing all the good that the Red Devils had built so far. See also Luis Díaz, decisive in Liverpool's victory against Aston Villa

the match — Gakpo takes care of preventing a lively first half from ending without a goal: in the 43rd minute he collects a splendid pass from Robertson on the left, takes advantage of Fred’s positioning error, easily dribbles past Varane and slips past De Gea. Just a minute after a goal by Casemiro was rightfully disallowed for offside. Liverpool open the second half with arrogance, with the goal of doubling: Nunez signs it with a header, served by Elliott, materializing an action in which the pressing of Klopp’s team sends the opponents into a tailspin. So much so that in the 5th minute the Reds are celebrating for the 3-0: Salah breaks through to the right on the counterattack, finds Gakpo in the area who slips De Gea in with a splendid touch underneath. In the 66th minute poker also arrived, Salah’s record goal, his 10th of the season scored with a splendid shot from inside the area. In the half hour Nunez even signs the 5-0, again with the head, this time at the suggestion of Henderson. Salah makes it 6-0 in the 83rd minute, Firmino even scores his 7th goal before the 90th minute, in a virtual farewell to that stadium he will leave at the end of the season. See also Praise from 'Bambino Pons' to Luis Díaz after his first goal in Liverpool

March 5, 2023 (change March 5, 2023 | 23:27)

