by SIMONE PELUSO

The latest news coming from the world of Endurance is sensational. Isotta Fraschini will not finish the 2024 WEC seasonretiring from the category Hypercar with immediate effectThe Milanese company issued an official statement on the evening of Wednesday 21 August, in which it announced the termination of the partnership with the team Duqueine.

The reasons

“Isotta Fraschini Milano Fabbrica Automobili has announced its immediate withdrawal from the 2024 WEC season as the conditions no longer exist to continue the partnership with the French team Duqueine – we read in the official press release – After a productive debut season, featuring a successful finish at the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans, the automotive brand has decided to redirect its resources toward restructuring its motorsports program and the expansion of its track and road racing initiatives.”

“Isotta Fraschini expresses its sincere gratitude to its sponsors, drivers, partners and fans for their unwavering support during this inaugural season. The company also thanks the WEC and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) for their support and looks forward to a possible return in the near future.”

Miguel Valldecabreswho last month replaced Claudio Berro as CEOadded: “We are immensely proud of the results achieved in our debut season. Competing in the WEC has been an incredible honour and experience, with the 24 Hours of Le Mans being the highlight. This very difficult decision has not been taken lightly, but it allows us to consolidate our successes, promoting the growth of our brand and the development of our products both in the racing and hypercar markets”.

“As a new manufacturer with big ambitions, not continuing in the 2024 WEC season is a strategic obligation to preserve our resources and ensure the continuity of our project. Despite this difficult setback, we are excited about the future. Our journey as a performance brand continues and we are eager to reach new milestones” concluded Valldecabres.

Hypercars are losing parts

The exit of Isotta Fraschini, as mentioned, came as a bolt from the blue, just as the teams and crews were in the midst of organising the American trip for the 6 Hours of COTAscheduled in Austin on September 1st. In addition to Texas, the Milanese company will therefore skip the 6 Hours of Fuji and the final appointment of the 8 Hours of Bahrain.

The choice may have also been influenced by the introduction of theobligation to field two cars per team starting in 2025, a decision that would have forced Isotta Fraschini to expand its Hypercar program and invest many more resources.

As reported by dailysportscar.comMichelotto Engineering of Padua – the company that designed the Tipo6-C LMH Hypercar – has been working for some time on save the program and sell the project to potential new developers interested in the WEC premier class, but the situation is still at a standstill.

Isotta Fraschini’s adventure in the WEC

Isotta Fraschini’s racing career therefore only includes five races, all in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship. There are three finish lines, the best of which was at Le Mans (14th place and just outside the points zone).